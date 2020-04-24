TREASURIES-Yields steady as investors stick with riskier assets

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Friday as investors stuck with riskier assets like stocks despite dim prospects of a quick economic rebound after the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was up less than a basis point at 0.6165%.

"It's anchored in," said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader for Manulife Investment Management.

It could be years before the Federal Reserve looks to raise interest rates again, he said. The U.S. central bank cut rates three times last year, and it has reduced its overnight benchmark lending rate to near zero because of the pandemic.

While investors do not expect a quick economic comeback as the pandemic plays out, they are willing to hold enough longer-term assets like stocks and corporate debt to keep the yields on ultra-safe U.S. treasuries stable for now.

"There's still enough support for risk assets," Lorizio said.

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, is expected to reach 50,000 on Friday, doubling in 10 days and the highest in the world, according to a Reuters tally.

After passing about $3 trillion of coronavirus-related relief in a rare seven-week run of bipartisanship, the U.S. Congress was split on Friday over providing aid for cities and states. Republicans have lined up against the idea while Democrats say it is essential.[nL2N2CB2RK]

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 39 basis points, about a basis point higher than its close on Thursday.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.2204%.

April 24 Friday 9:11AM New York / 1311 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN0 UScv1

181-12/32

-0-1/32

10YR TNotes JUN0 TYcv1

138-240/256

-0-20/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1125

0.1144

0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1425

0.1446

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-76/256

0.2204

0.001

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-238/256

0.2738

0.008

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-154/256

0.3766

0.008

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-172/256

0.5261

0.010

10-year note US10YT=RR

108-100/256

0.6165

0.006

30-year bond US30YT=RR

119-216/256

1.2054

0.002

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 15.75 -2.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 9.75 -1.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.75 -1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 3.00 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -41.25 -0.50 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Paul Simao) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

