TREASURIES-Yields steady as corporate supply offsets safety bid

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Monday, with government debt supported by safe-haven demand for the U.S. bonds on rising tensions between the United States and China but pressured by corporate debt sales.

Risk appetite has waned as the United States has threatened to retaliate against China over the spread of the novel coronavirus.

But hedging of corporate debt sales brought yields off their session lows.

"We’re seeing some slightly upward pressure on Treasury yields today," said Jon Hill, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR were last 0.64%, unchanged from Friday. The yields have held in a tight band between 0.543% and 0.785% for the past month.

"To me that really speaks to there is a deep lack of conviction over what comes next," Hill said.

The Treasury Department will announce its expected funding needs for the second and third quarters on Monday, with details about the upcoming issuance to follow on Wednesday.

The government faces a $4 trillion deficit as it launches stimulus to try to blunt the economic impact of business shutdowns.

Kim Rupert at Action Economics said the borrowing estimate for the second quarter may be around $1.6 trillion, with $1.4 billion in bills already sold since the end of March. Borrowing needs should then drop for the third quarter to around $500 billion.

The government has so far relied heavily on Treasury bill issuance to finance its spending needs, but it has also begun to increase the size of its coupon-bearing auctions. This process is expected to continue, while the Treasury is also expected to launch a new 20-year bond.

Uncertainty around when the United States economy will return to normal makes it difficult to project how much debt will be needed going forward.

“We could see deficits blow out once again if all these reopenings fail, or it could go fine and some of the funding needs might not be as dire as expected. There are huge error bands around these estimates,” Hill said.

May 4 Monday 10:00AM New York / 1400 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN0 UScv1

180-20/32

-0-1/32

10YR TNotes JUN0 TYcv1

138-224/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.11

0.1119

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1275

0.1294

0.007

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-223/256

0.19

-0.012

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-4/256

0.2447

-0.013

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-12/256

0.3655

-0.003

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-198/256

0.5331

0.000

10-year note US10YT=RR

108-36/256

0.64

0.000

30-year bond US30YT=RR

117-196/256

1.2806

0.003

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 12.25 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.50 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.75 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.00 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -47.00 -0.75

