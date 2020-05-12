TREASURIES-Yields steady ahead of long-term auctions

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields held steady on Tuesday as traders tried to parse the Federal Reserve's appetite for the securities while the economy sputters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was down less than a basis point at 0.7241% in morning trading.

Investors were looking ahead to an early afternoon auction of 10-year notes by the Treasury, and another of 30-year bonds US30YT=RR on Wednesday.

The Fed has dialed back its total purchases of Treasuries to about $35 billion this week from $40 billion last week, and its future purchase plans will do much to determine future interest rates.

While the Fed has stabilized the bond market, investors are trying to estimate what level of yield would cause the Fed to increase its purchases or take other actions, said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy for TD Securities.

"At 70 basis points on the 10-year (Treasury note), I don't think the Fed feels any urgency to increase its buying. So the question is, what's the threshold" for a change in policy, she said.

U.S. consumer prices dropped by the most since the Great Recession in April, weighed down by a plunge in demand for gasoline and services including airline travel as consumers stayed home during the pandemic.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 54 basis points, about a basis point higher than Monday's close.

Negative interest rates, once unimaginable in the United States, have now become a possibility for investors.

Fed funds futures [0#FF:] were pricing in rates of about half a basis point below zero by June 2021 as the pandemic hammers the U.S. economy toward its steepest downturn since the Great Depression.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.1828% in morning trading.

May 12 Tuesday 9:27AM New York / 1327 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN0 UScv1

178-28/32

0-12/32

10YR TNotes JUN0 TYcv1

138-152/256

-0-8/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1275

0.1297

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1575

0.1598

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-227/256

0.1828

0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-166/256

0.2427

0.002

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-6/256

0.3702

0.011

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-138/256

0.5676

0.004

10-year note US10YT=RR

107-76/256

0.7241

-0.002

30-year bond US30YT=RR

114-24/256

1.4178

-0.026

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.50 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 3.25 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.50 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -5.25 1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -50.75 1.50 (Reporting by Ross Kerber) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

