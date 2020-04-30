TREASURIES-Yields steady after jobless claims remain high

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, April 30 - U.S. Treasury yields were steady on Thursday, holding onto to their lower momentum, after the latest bad economic news that millions more Americans were out of work as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was last down 3.5 basis points at 0.592%.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 3.839 million for the week ended April 25, according to the U.S. Labor Department. That was down from 4.442 million in the prior week but above the 3.5 million claims expected by economists polled by Reuters.

That followed Wednesday's news that the economy in the first quarter recorded its sharpest contraction since the Great Recession and the Federal Reserve's repeated vow to do all it can to stop the bleeding.

Bill Merz, head of fixed income research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis, said with economic fundamentals unclear, Treasury yields remain in a holding pattern under the watchful eye of the Fed.

"There's reasonable odds the Fed could make a concerted effort to contain long-end rates if they rise too much, too fast," he said.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 40.40 basis points, about 2.6 basis points lower than Wednesday's close.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last down less than a basis point at 0.1916%.

In repurchase agreement (repo) operations, no bids were submitted for an overnight operation, according to the New York Federal Reserve's website.

April 30 Thursday 9:21AM New York / 1421 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1

0.1017

0.001

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.115

0.1167

-0.010

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-222/256

0.1916

-0.007

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-12/256

0.2341

-0.013

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-46/256

0.3387

-0.023

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-12/256

0.4932

-0.033

10-year note US10YT=RR

108-160/256

0.592

-0.035

30-year bond US30YT=RR

119-112/256

1.2198

-0.023

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 12.50 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 8.75 1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.75 1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 1.25 1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -44.00 0.00 (By Karen Pierog in Chicago Editing by Alistair Bell) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.