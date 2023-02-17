TREASURIES-Yields steady after hitting three-month highs

By Matt Tracy

Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields eased a bit on Friday after the 10-year note hit a three-month high, as the market placed greater odds that the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates higher for longer in its fight against persistent inflation.

The climb in yields came as data this and last week showed the U.S. economy's continued resilience in spite of higher borrowing costs implemented by the Fed since early last year.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was last at 3.826% after hitting its highest level since early November at 3.929%. Meanwhile, the yield on two-year notes was last at 4.623% after earlier reaching 4.677%, also the highest since early November.

“We had such a big move in rates this week, that today is just consolidation," said Priya Misra, head of U.S. rates strategies at TD Securities in New York. "The market essentially is responding to stronger growth data, stronger inflation data and a Fed that’s sounding more hawkish."

The likelihood of a 50-bp interest rate increase when Fed policymakers meet in March tempered down 12.7% after nearly reaching 16% earlier in the day. It has nearly tripled since the Labor Department released its latest unemployment figures and producer prices. Financial markets have also increasingly bet on another hike in June. FEDWATCH

"I do think there's still more capacity for the Fed to come off as more hawkish, and that should be most detrimental for the front end of the curve," said Ben Jeffrey, U.S. rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "At that point we would expect the curve will start to move steeper."

The bond market is beginning to accept that rates may go higher than they thought and the path of a rate reduction is slower, said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC in New York.

“The fed funds rate could move higher than the 5.25-5.5% that will eventually be where they take a pause,” he said. But “the terminal rate is less of an issue. What’s more of an issue is the market still expects a pivot,” he said.

The gap between yields on two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was last inverted at minus 79.7 bps, from Tuesday's peak inversion of minus 91.3 bps. The inversion signals market expectations for a coming recession.

Labor market resilience, marked by a 53-year low unemployment rate, is one of several factors that have raised the odds the Fed will continue hiking rates through the summer.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, while monthly producer prices accelerated in January, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

Two Federal Reserve officials on Friday added to a chorus of U.S. central bankers this week in signaling that interest rates will need to go higher in order to successfully quash inflation, although one guarded against inferring too much from recent unexpectedly-strong economic data.

Perhaps the most significant inflation data point this week came on Tuesday, when consumer price index data showed inflation accelerated in January. Both headline and core prices rose slightly more than expected on an annualized basis. USCPI=ECI, USCPF=ECI

The Treasury Department on Thursday auctioned $11 billion in 30-year Treasury inflation-protected securities at a high yield of 1.550%, meeting expectations for demand. This followed a $15 billion auction of 20-year notes on Wednesday at a yield of 3.977%.

Feb. 17 Friday 2:33 p.m. New York / 1933 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.6925

4.8116

0.011

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.8375

5.0242

0.021

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-21/256

4.6234

0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-30/256

4.3183

-0.019

Five-year note US5YT=RR

97-158/256

4.0363

-0.012

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-72/256

3.9513

-0.016

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-80/256

3.8264

-0.017

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-8/256

4.0193

-0.021

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-124/256

3.8811

-0.023

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 31.25 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 19.50 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.75 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.75 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -41.50 -1.00

