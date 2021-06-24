TREASURIES-Yields stay in tight range after weaker than expected US data

By David Randall

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - Weaker than anticipated readings on jobless claims and durable good orders kept Treasury yields in a tight range Thursday as investors saw little reason for the Federal Reserve to deviate from its plans to raise interest rates in 2023.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 7,000 to a seasonally adjusted 411,000 for the week ended June 19, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 380,000 applications for the latest week. The preliminary May reading of Durable Goods Orders rose 2.3%, below Wall Street expectations of 2.8%. L2N2O51TJ

The weaker than expected data gives the Federal Reserve little reason to move faster than anticipated in order to combat high inflation, analysts said.

"The labor market remains lumpy and uneven, so the only real takeaway is that removing fiscal and monetary support too early is the biggest risk to the recovery," said Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group. "Although this doesn't solidify any transitory argument, it does anchor markets to pay more attention to the labor market for cues on the future path of rates."

The Fed's more hawkish stance at last week's meeting surprised some market participants, leaving investors struggling to interpret signals from the central bank about how hot it is willing to let inflation run before it begins unwinding pandemic-era monetary stimulus. L2N2O60AM

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields touched 1.504% but hovered around 1.4885% after the economic data was released. Yields of short term 2-year Treasuries were unchanged at 0.2621%, while long duration 30-year Treasury yields dipped to 2.1008%.

The yield curve - a measure of future economic expectations - was largely unchanged. The spread between 2-year and 10-year yields rose to 122.70 basis points from 122.30 from the day before.

Investors are looking ahead to the Fed's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming later in August. Until then, benchmark 10-year Treasuries will likely stay in a range between 1.40% to 1.60%, said Tom Digaloma, managing director at Seaport Global.

The Treasury will auction $62 billion in 7-year notes later Thursday.

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0475

0.0482

0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.055

0.0558

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-186/256

0.2621

0.000

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-94/256

0.4646

0.003

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-222/256

0.9022

0.000

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-12/256

1.2429

0.002

10-year note US10YT=RR

101-64/256

1.4885

0.002

20-year bond US20YT=RR

103-144/256

2.0313

-0.010

30-year bond US30YT=RR

106-16/256

2.1008

-0.011

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.25 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 9.75 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.50 -1.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -32.00 0.50

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.