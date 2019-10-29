US Markets

TREASURIES-Yields stall lower ahead of expected Fed rate cut

Kate Duguid Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO

U.S. Treasury yields were lower, though moves were generally muted, on Tuesday, the first of the two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting after which it is expected to announce its third interest-rate cut this year.

"I think one of the things they're going to have to address is the liquidity issue," said Phifer.

Price

US T BONDS DEC/d USc1

158-20/32

11/32

10YR TNotes DE/d TYc1

129-64/256

3/32

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.61

1.6391

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.5975

1.6373

-0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-184/256

1.6435

-0.007

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-52/256

1.652

-0.002

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-58/256

1.6618

-0.008

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-52/256

1.7464

-0.012

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-24/256

1.8385

-0.015

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-48/256

2.3347

-0.014

YIELD CURVE

Last (bps)

Net Change (bps)

10-year vs 2-year yield

19.30

-0.45

30-year vs 5-year yield

67.10

0.05

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps)

Net Change (bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread

2.25

-0.50

U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread

-2.00

-1.00

U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread

-3.50

-0.25

U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread

-8.75

-0.25

U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread

-39.25

-0.75

(Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Alistair Bell)

((kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com; +646-223-6118; Reuters Messaging: kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

Most Popular