TREASURIES-Yields stall lower ahead of expected Fed rate cut
By Kate Duguid
"I think one of the things they're going to have to address is the liquidity issue," said Phifer.
Price
US T BONDS DEC/d USc1
158-20/32
11/32
10YR TNotes DE/d TYc1
129-64/256
3/32
Price
Current Yield %
Net Change (bps)
Three-month bills US3MT=RR
1.61
1.6391
-0.005
Six-month bills US6MT=RR
1.5975
1.6373
-0.008
Two-year note US2YT=RR
99-184/256
1.6435
-0.007
Three-year note US3YT=RR
99-52/256
1.652
-0.002
Five-year note US5YT=RR
99-58/256
1.6618
-0.008
Seven-year note US7YT=RR
99-52/256
1.7464
-0.012
10-year note US10YT=RR
98-24/256
1.8385
-0.015
30-year bond US30YT=RR
98-48/256
2.3347
-0.014
YIELD CURVE
Last (bps)
Net Change (bps)
10-year vs 2-year yield
19.30
-0.45
30-year vs 5-year yield
67.10
0.05
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps)
Net Change (bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread
2.25
-0.50
U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread
-2.00
-1.00
U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread
-3.50
-0.25
U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread
-8.75
-0.25
U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread
-39.25
-0.75
(Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Alistair Bell)
