TREASURIES-Yields stable ahead of Powell remarks

By Ross Kerber

Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Tuesday as investors awaited comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in Washington due later in the morning.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was up less than a basis point at 1.3704% in morning trading. Earlier in the week it had reached 1.394%, the highest since a year ago, on expectations of faster U.S. growth.

Powell was due to give lawmakers an update on an economy still reeling from the pandemic but perhaps poised to take off later this year if the U.S. vaccination program hits its stride.

For bond investors the question is whether the Fed will continue its dovish stance on inflation or send different signals as economic growth picks up and unemployment drops.

Expectations of an uptick in prices have already boosted yields on longer-term U.S. debt significantly since the summer, and the 30-year bond's US30YT=RR yield touched as high as 2.34% on Tuesday, the highest since early January 2020.

"Short rates haven't moved but the long end of the curve has come up in anticipation of higher inflation," said Eric Jussaume, director of fixed income for Cambridge Trust.

Futures tracking the Nasdaq index pointed to a more than 1% drop at the open on Tuesday as investors sold off high-flying technology stocks on valuation concerns ahead Powell's testimony.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 126 basis points, about a basis point higher than Monday's close.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.1129% in morning trading.

February 23 Tuesday 9:03AM New York / 1403 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0325

0.033

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.05

0.0507

0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-6/256

0.1129

-0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-182/256

0.2225

-0.002

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-244/256

0.5906

-0.006

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-92/256

0.9954

0.000

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-184/256

1.3704

0.001

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-112/256

2.0318

0.013

30-year bond US30YT=RR

92-244/256

2.1972

0.017

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 9.50 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 10.50 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 13.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.50 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -24.75 -1.25 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Mark Heinrich) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

