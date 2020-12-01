TREASURIES-Yields soar on push in U.S. Congress for economic relief

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields surged on Tuesday, propelled by a new push in Congress to send federal aid to businesses and state and local governments slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was last up 7.9 basis points at 0.9211%, after hitting a session high of 0.938%, its highest level since Nov. 12. The most closely watched section of the yield curve steepened to its widest also since Nov. 12.

The 10-year yield increase was the biggest since Nov. 9.

The inflation breakeven for 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) US10YTIP=RR reached 1.824%, its highest level since May 2019. "It's really a story of fiscal stimulus hopes today," said Ben Jeffery, a strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators and House of Representative members proposed a $908 billion relief bill.

The news sent U.S. stocks up, a risk-on move that drove prices of safe-haven Treasuries down and yields higher.

Meanwhile, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he was circulating among his fellow Republicans a separate outline of a bill that the White House would accept.

President-elect Joe Biden indicated even more relief would come under his administration, calling any legislation passed before he takes office in January "just a start." More federal spending to combat the economic fallout from the virus would mean another wave of big supply in the Treasury market.

Jeffery said good news on the vaccine front, which lifted Wall Street, added to the sell-off in Treasuries, while the rise in the TIPS inflation breakeven signaled increasing inflation expectations.

"This is sort of a manifestation of the optimism that this fiscal package combined with some version of a return to normal in the middle of next year is going to ultimately flow through to some pick up in inflation," he said.

Treasury yields briefly retreated a touch earlier in the session after the Institute for Supply Management reported that U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in November.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last up 2.3 basis points at 0.1701%.

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was last at 74.90 basis points, 6 basis points higher than Monday's close.

Other parts of the yield curve also steepened. Closer to the belly, the three-month bill/five-year note spread closing at its widest since Nov. 10 at 33.06 basis points, up more than 5 basis points.

December 1 Tuesday 3:28PM New York / 2128 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.085

0.0862

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0975

0.0989

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-233/256

0.1701

0.023

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-22/256

0.2208

0.035

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-202/256

0.4177

0.057

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-156/256

0.6823

0.068

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-144/256

0.9211

0.079

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-164/256

1.4537

0.090

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-28/256

1.6629

0.092

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.00 -1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.50 -1.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.25 -2.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.25 -1.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -31.50 -0.25

