TREASURIES-Yields soar on push in U.S. Congress for economic relief

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields surged on Tuesday as a new push began in Congress to send federal aid to businesses and state and local governments slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was last up 7.7 basis points at 0.9194%, its highest level since mid-November, and the yield curve steepened.

A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators and House of Representative members proposed a $908 billion relief bill that would fund measures through March 31.

Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Capital Management in Philadelphia, said increased expectations of a fiscal stimulus package during Congress' lame-duck session sparked a wave of selling on the long end of the yield curve.

In Congressional testimony on Tuesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he looks forward to reviewing the proposal, while urging an agreement on a plan that can be quickly passed.

Prior to the hearing, Mnuchin told reporters he will talk with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi later on Tuesday about relief efforts, as well as funding action needed to keep the federal government operating.

Funding for almost all U.S. government agencies expires on Dec. 11.

Treasury yields briefly retreated a touch after the Institute for Supply Management reported that U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in November.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last up 2.3 basis points at 0.1701%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was last at 75.50 basis points, 6.60 basis points higher than Monday's close.

December 1 Tuesday 11:25AM New York / 1725 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0875

0.0887

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.095

0.0964

0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-233/256

0.1701

0.023

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-22/256

0.2208

0.035

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-202/256

0.4177

0.057

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-156/256

0.6823

0.068

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-148/256

0.9194

0.077

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-176/256

1.451

0.087

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-64/256

1.6569

0.086

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.25 -1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.75 -1.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.25 -2.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.50 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -31.00 0.25 (Reporting by Karen Pierog; editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.