TREASURIES-Yields soar, 10-year tops 1% for first time since March

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Potential Democratic control of the U.S. Senate as a result of Georgia's runoff elections propelled U.S. Treasury yields higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising over the 1% level for the first time since March.

With the elections leaning in Democrats' favor and prospects increasing for further economic stimulus measures, the 10-year yield US10YT=RR was last up 9.7 basis points at 1.0524%. The 30-year yield also reached levels last touched in March. It was last up 13 basis points at 1.8344%.

A closely watched part of the yield curve, which measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, hit its widest level since 2017 at 91.36 basis points. It was last up 7.49 basis points at 90.51 basis points.

Raphael Warnock, a Baptist preacher at the historic church once pastored by Martin Luther King Jr., beat Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler to become the first Black senator in the history of the deep South state.

In the other race, which has not yet been called, Democrat Jon Ossoff held a narrow lead over Republican incumbent David Perdue.

A win by both Democrats would give that party narrow control of the Senate, increasing the odds of greater fiscal stimulus, as well as an infrastructure spending package, according to Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Capital Management in Philadelphia.

"With those programs two things happen," he said. "One, there's a chance that greater fiscal spending generates inflation. Two, there's a high probability of greater long-duration Treasury supply. The usual supply-demand dynamics in the market mean that greater supply will push yields a little bit higher."

Tony Rodriguez, head of fixed income strategy at Nuveen in Minneapolis, said he does not see the 10-year yield topping 2% this year.

"There's still growth challenges out there. The first quarter is going to be bumpy," he said pointing to a surge in coronavirus cases and slow rollout of vaccines.

Recent comments by U.S. Federal Reserve officials suggesting a tapering in the central bank's quantitative easing bond buying program as soon as this year were also lifting yields.

Ahead of Friday's December employment report, the ADP National Employment Report showed U.S. private company payrolls decreased by 123,000 jobs last month, the first decline since April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls would rise by 88,000 in December.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last up 1.6 basis points at 0.1388%.

January 6 Wednesday 10:17AM New York / 1617 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0875

0.0887

0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.09

0.0913

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-249/256

0.1388

0.016

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-200/256

0.1997

0.027

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-190/256

0.4274

0.050

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-44/256

0.747

0.080

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-88/256

1.0524

0.097

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-228/256

1.6178

0.124

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-52/256

1.8344

0.130

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.25 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.00 -0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.50 -0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.75 -1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -28.00 -1.50 (By Karen Pierog) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

