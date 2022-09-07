TREASURIES-Yields slip from three-month highs on dollar demand, before Powell

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on Wednesday after earlier hitting three-month highs, as demand for dollars helped send money into the government debt and before Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak on Thursday.

The greenback surged to a 24-year peak against the yen and a 37-year high versus sterling as Japan's dovish monetary policy and Europe's economic problems contrasted with a relatively stronger U.S. economy.

Investors funneled funds into safe-haven Treasuries as they sought out the U.S. currency.

“Overall there’s demand for dollars, so there’s more money pouring into the Treasury market,” said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York.

Hedging needs from companies selling debt in the corporate bond market also eased, after a rash of activity on Tuesday pressured yields higher.

The next major focus for markets will be Powell's speech on Thursday, which will come before Fed officials enter into a blackout period prior to the U.S. central bank’s Sept. 20-21 meeting.

Concerns that central banks will be more hawkish than previously expected if energy prices rise or stay persistently high has pressured government bond yields higher globally in recent weeks.

“We’ve seen a global repricing and it’s generally been supported by an acceleration of expected tightening due to inflation concerns,” said Jonathan Cohn, head of rates trading strategy at Credit Suisse in New York.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins said on Wednesday that bringing inflation back down to 2% is the Fed's "Job One," and while it has raised rates significantly, "there's more to do."

Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard also said that the U.S. central bank will maintain tight monetary policy "for as long as it takes to get inflation down."

Powell’s speech will be watched for any indications that the Fed could pare back its aggressiveness if there are more signs that inflation is easing, with key consumer price inflation data for August due on Tuesday.

However, “the Fed is trying to tell us that they are not overly concerned about the wiggles in one month of CPI data and that one soft print would be good news, but it would not be enough to change the direction of policy, so I think Powell will probably try to emphasize that again,” said Simons.

U.S. economic activity was unchanged in July through late August, but firms reported some easing in labor shortages and price pressures, a Fed report showed on Wednesday.

The U.S. central bank is expected to raise rates by another 75 basis points at this month’s meeting, which would increase the fed funds rate to 3.0% to 3.25%. FEDWATCH, USONFFE=

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR were last 3.267%, after earlier reaching 3.365%, the highest since June 16. They have risen from a four-month low of 2.516% on Aug. 2, but are holding below the 11-year high of 3.498% reached on June 14.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR were last 3.450% and are holding below the 3.551% level hit on Thursday, which was the highest since November 2007.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB remained inverted at minus 18 basis points, an indicator that a recession is likely in the next one to two years. The inversion is less severe, however, than the minus 56 basis points level reached on Aug. 10.

Thirty-year bond yields US30YT=RR reached 3.515%, the highest since July 2014, before falling back to 3.408%.

September 7 Wednesday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

2.9825

3.0469

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

3.34

3.4446

0.052

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-159/256

3.4495

-0.051

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-248/256

3.4972

-0.071

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-236/256

3.3619

-0.081

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-160/256

3.3475

-0.076

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-164/256

3.2673

-0.073

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-240/256

3.6638

-0.085

30-year bond US30YT=RR

92-96/256

3.4083

-0.075

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 37.25 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.00 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.50 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -32.25 0.25 U.S. retail sales unexpectedly fall in May Americans feel the heat as U.S. annual inflation posts largest gain since 1981 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

