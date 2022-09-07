TREASURIES-Yields slip from three-month highs in choppy trading

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Wednesday, after earlier hitting three-month highs, as investors waited on inflation data next week to offer the next clue on the Federal Reserve's likely rate path.

Concerns that inflation will remain persistently high if energy prices rise heading into winter has pressured government bond yields higher globally in recent weeks.

“We’ve seen a global repricing and it’s generally been supported by an acceleration of expected tightening due to inflation concerns,” said Jonathan Cohn, head of rates trading strategy at Credit Suisse in New York.

Fed officials including Cleveland President Loretta Mester, and Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard are due to speak on Wednesday, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak on Thursday.

They are likely to maintain a hawkish stance towards further rate hikes as they battle still high inflation in the United States and rising price pressures in Europe.

With investors waiting on U.S. consumer price inflation data for August due next Tuesday, however, they may be unlikely to offer any fresh insights.

“We’re not going to be getting CPI until after the blackout period begins, I wouldn’t really expect much new from Fed officials, at least with respect to the policy rates,” Cohn said.

The U.S. central bank is expected to raise rates by another 75 basis points at its Sept. 20-21 meeting, which would increase the fed funds rate to 3.0% to 3.25%. FEDWATCH, USONFFE=

The European Central Bank (ECB) is also expected to deliver a second big rate hike on Thursday.

Treasury yields eased even as companies including Walmart Inc WMT.N tapped the corporate debt market for new financing.

Yields had jumped on Tuesday as banks hedged a heavy slate of corprate issuance expected this week.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR were last 3.300%, after earlier reaching 3.365%, the highest since June 16. They have risen from a four-month low of 2.516% on Aug. 2, but are holding below the 11-year high of 3.498% reached on June 14.

Interest-rate-sensitive two-year yields US2YT=RR were last 3.481% and are holding below the 3.551% level hit on Thursday, which was the highest since November 2007.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB remained inverted at minus 19 basis points, an indicator that a recession is likely in the next one to two years. The inversion is less severe, however, than the minus 56 basis points level reached on Aug. 10.

Thirty-year bond yields US30YT=RR reached 3.515%, the highest since July 2014, before falling back to 3.452%.

September 7 Wednesday 9:43AM New York / 1343 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

2.9725

3.0366

-0.010

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

3.35

3.455

0.062

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-144/256

3.4805

-0.020

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-218/256

3.5399

-0.028

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-186/256

3.4051

-0.038

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-106/256

3.382

-0.042

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-96/256

3.2996

-0.040

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-100/256

3.7039

-0.045

30-year bond US30YT=RR

91-156/256

3.4517

-0.031

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 37.50 1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 12.50 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.25 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.00 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -32.75 -0.25

