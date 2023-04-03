TREASURIES-Yields slip as data bolsters Fed rate cut bets

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - Treasury yields retreated on Monday after data showing U.S. manufacturing activity slumped to the lowest level in nearly three years increased expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates later this year as the economy slows.

The yield on two-year US2YT=RR Treasury notes, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, fell 8.8 basis points to 3.974% after the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said new orders continued to contract.

It was the fifth straight month that the PMI remained below the 50 threshold, which indicates contraction in manufacturing, increasing market expectations the U.S. economy is headed into a recession.

"The markets are presuming that the Fed is going to cut interest rates later this year but I don't think that's the likely scenario," said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC.

"The recession will be long but shallow, and I think that will keep inflation from really turning down quickly," he said.

Yields had risen earlier after a surprise cut in OPEC+ crude production announced on Sunday renewed market concerns about high inflation.

Crude LCOc1 traded more than 6% higher on the decision, which could push oil prices toward $100 a barrel, making it harder for inflation to slow and potentially less likely that the Fed cuts rates.

Fed funds futures showed the likelihood that the Fed raises rates by 25 basis points on May 3 when policymakers conclude a two-day meeting increased to 59.7% from 48.4% on Friday, CME's FedWatch Tool shows. But the likelihood of a rate cut later in the year also rose.

The outlook for higher oil prices initially took some of the gloss from a bond rally on Friday, but not everyone saw the announcement causing a big impact on inflation as adherence to production cuts by OPEC members often has been lacking.

It's unlikely there's a "big, long-lasting impact" from the OPEC+ announcement, considering how the market reacted after a 2 million barrel per day cut in November, said David Petrosinelli, senior fixed income trader at InspereX in New York.

"The Fed's probably going to do another rate hike or two, the market is by and large expecting it," he said, referring to the bond market. "I don't know if this disrupts what the Fed is doing right now."

The yield on 10-year notes US10YT=RR fell 6.6 basis points to 3.425%.

Yields slid on Friday after the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, the PCE price index, came in softer than expected for February at 5.0% on an annualized basis.

"Whatever measure you look at, you're still in the 4.5% range of inflation without a lot of budging," Petrosinelli said.

Fed funds also raised the market outlook for the target rate to 4.973% in May, while prices for December suggest the Fed cuts the rate to 4.316%. FEDWATCH

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.472%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.3%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.4% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.453%.

April 3 Monday 3:48 p.m. New York / 1948 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.63

4.7468

-0.055

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.685

4.8754

-0.012

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-208/256

3.9738

-0.088

Three-year note US3YT=RR

102-118/256

3.7343

-0.096

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-122/256

3.5199

-0.091

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-228/256

3.4803

-0.081

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-160/256

3.4245

-0.066

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-88/256

3.778

-0.045

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-176/256

3.6421

-0.046

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 33.50 1.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 18.25 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.00 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.75 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -42.75 1.75 (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Deepa Babington) ((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.