TREASURIES-Yields slip as COVID-19 rise clouds economic view

By Ross Kerber and Chuck Mikolajczak

June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Thursday, but were off earlier lows as traders weighed signs of a resurgence in the coronavirus against a round of economic data suggesting the worst of the lockdown-induced damage could be over.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR was down 1.2 basis points at 0.6724%, and off its earlier low of 0.656%.

The trading followed a similar pattern on Wednesday and brought the note's yield far below its monthly high of 0.959% reached on June 5.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 1.48 million for the week ended June 20, down from 1.54 million in the prior week, the Labor Department said on Thursday, but still a large number, buttressing views the labor market could take years to recover.

But a separate report for orders of U.S.-made capital goods rose more than anticipated, while the final reading of gross domestic product for the first quarter was as anticipated, showing a contraction of 5%.

"Once we got the data, the market kind of stabilized and bonds started selling off a bit price-wise, going a little higher in yield," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York.

"However, the virus kicking in again is definitely worrisome for markets," he said.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Thursday he was halting his state's phased economic reopening in response to a jump in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, as the number of new daily cases around the country climbed to a near-record high.

The announcement came after several states on Wednesday ordered new quarantines for some travelers, Walt Disney Co DIS.N delayed the reopening of its theme parks, and Nevada's governor signed a directive requiring face coverings in casinos and all other public places.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 49 basis points, roughly unchanged since Wednesday.

The 2-year note US2YT=RR, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, last yielded 0.1837%, down less than a basis point.

Results from a Treasury Department auction of $41 billion of seven-year notes on Thursday showed good demand, with non-dealers accounting for 78.3% of accepted bids, versus an average of 76.7%, according to a note from BMO Capital Markets.

June 25 Thursday 2:47PM New York / 1847 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.14

0.142

-0.010

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.17

0.1725

0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-226/256

0.1837

-0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-32/256

0.2078

0.000

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-160/256

0.3257

-0.004

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-236/256

0.5115

-0.007

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-140/256

0.6724

-0.012

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-248/256

1.1833

-0.024

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-8/256

1.4133

-0.033

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.75 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.25 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.50 -0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.25 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -48.75 -0.25 US Yield curvehttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Z3gFYa

