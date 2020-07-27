TREASURIES-Yields slightly lower ahead of Fed meeting

By Ross Kerber

July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields ticked lower on Monday as investors set up for a dovish message from the U.S. Federal Reserve amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was down 1.2 basis points at 0.5774% in morning trading.

No major announcements are expected at the end of the U.S. central bank's two-day meeting on Wednesday. But analysts foresee policymakers laying the groundwork for weak economic expectations and more dovish action later this year, said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income for Bryn Mawr Trust.

"The market is bracing itself for a continued dire outlook from the Fed, which is keeping yields anchored," Barnes said.

Along with the government bonds, other safe haven assets were also in demand Monday as Sino-U.S. tensions rose and coronavirus cases climbed in southern and western U.S. states.

More than 146,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 - nearly a quarter of the global total - and there are nearly 4.2 million confirmed cases in the country, or at least 1 in 79 people have been infected.

The U.S. Treasury Department is scheduled to auction about $200 billion in bills and notes later on Monday.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 43 basis points, about a basis point lower than Friday's close.

Though still above Friday's low of 33 basis points, the lowest since March 17, the gap was far below its level of 72 basis points reached June 5.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.1433% in morning trading.

July 27 Monday 9:10AM New York / 1310 GMT

Price

US T BONDS SEP0 UScv1

181-13/32

0-10/32

10YR TNotes SEP0 TYcv1

139-176/256

0-28/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.105

0.1065

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1325

0.1344

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-247/256

0.1433

-0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-226/256

0.1646

-0.005

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-240/256

0.2628

-0.011

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-120/256

0.4312

-0.014

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-116/256

0.5774

-0.012

20-year bond US20YT=RR

102-28/256

1.0072

-0.017

30-year bond US30YT=RR

100-184/256

1.2211

-0.018

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.00 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -41.25 0.75 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

