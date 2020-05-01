TREASURIES-Yields slightly higher after weak U.S. manufacturing data

CHICAGO, May 1 - U.S. Treasury yields inched higher on Friday after data showed the nation's manufacturing activity plunged to an 11-year low in April as the coronavirus outbreak hurt supply chains.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was last up 1.7 basis point at 0.6418%.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported its index of national factory activity dropped to a reading of 41.5 last month from 49.1 in March.

Otherwise, the market was largely sidelined ahead of U.S. Treasury announcements next week, including how much the government plans to borrow to finance stimulus measures aimed at combating the fallout from the outbreak.

"It's hard to envision someone putting on a big position ahead of potential risk events next week," said Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies in New York.

Simons said the Treasury's projection for second-quarter borrowing "is just going to be astronomical."

"There's a lot of uncertainty how Treasury is going to handle the financing issues because the total number they have to come up with is so big," he said.

The market will also be focused on the April employment report due out in a week, Simons said, adding: "We already know the data is going to be horrendous, but it's a question if the market is particularly interested in the details."

With bad economic news building, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan told Fox Business Network on Friday that interest rates will stay lower for longer while the U.S. central bank has more work to do to help the economy through the crisis.

Meanwhile, as stay-at-home orders are gradually being lifted, investors are assessing whether the move will bring economic relief or a surge in coronavirus infections.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.1959%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 44 basis points, less than a basis point higher than at Thursday's close.

In repurchase agreement (repo) operations on Friday, no bids were submitted for an overnight operation.

May 1 Friday 9:44 AM New York / 1444 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN0 UScv1

180-14/32

-0-19/32

10YR TNotes JUN0 TYcv1

138-228/256

-0-44/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.105

0.1068

0.001

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.11

0.1116

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-220/256

0.1959

0.008

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100

0.25

0.013

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-16/256

0.3623

0.017

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-198/256

0.5331

0.016

10-year note US10YT=RR

108-32/256

0.6418

0.017

30-year bond US30YT=RR

117-128/256

1.2904

0.019

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 12.75 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.50 -0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.50 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -46.75 -0.50 (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago Editing by Paul Simao) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

