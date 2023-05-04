TREASURIES-Yields slide further on banking sector woes

By Matt Tracy and Harry Robertson

May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slid further on Thursday as several regional banks' stocks took further hits in a sign of the economy's continued weakening.

The 10-year Treasury's yield US10YT=RR slipped 1.5 basis points to 3.313%, while the two-year's yield US2YT=RR fell 11.1 bps to 3.679%, their lowest since April 6.

Yield on 30-year bonds US30YT=RR declined 2.9 bps to 3.713%.

Long-dated yields continued their downward course this week, as investors bet that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year after raising them by 25 bps on Wednesday.

A sharp drop in the shares of PacWest PACW.O and other regional banks this week has added to unease about the economy's direction.

"That's what is driving the market at the moment, which is more concerned about financial stability than what's going on with the data," said John Madziyire, head of Treasuries and inflation in the Vanguard Fixed Income Group.

Yields initially spiked this morning following . Worker productivity declined 2.7% in the first quarter at the same time as unit labor costs surged 6.3%, a sign of rising consumer prices.

But other Thursday data showed initial jobless claims rose 13,000 to a seasonally adjusted 242,000 for the week ending April 29, consistent with Tuesday data showing a decline in job openings.

"Monetary policy is starting to slow the demand for labor, which is what it's supposed to do, and that should give the Fed some confidence," said Eric Winograd, senior U.S. economist at asset manager AllianceBernstein.

"That evidence is a big part of the reason I think they are done raising rates and they're likely to stay on hold."

The European Central Bank on Thursday slowed the pace of its own rate hiking to 25 bps, as expected.

Meanwhile, investors continue to dump bonds with shorter-term maturities, in the latest sign of nerves about the U.S. debt ceiling standoff.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said earlier this week that the government could run out of cash as soon as June 1, as Democrats and Republicans are still at an impasse.

The yield on three-month Treasury bills US3MT=RR rose overnight to 5.55%, its highest level since January 2001. It last stood at 5.21%.

The yields on one-month US1MT=RR and two-month US2MT=RR T-bills also remained elevated from Wednesday's session.

The Treasury Department on Thursday auctioned roughly $95 billion in short-term debt at record-high interest rates and great demand.

It sold about $50 billion of four-week T-bills at 5.84% and $45 billion of eight-week bills at 5.4%, both record highs.

The market on Friday will watch for further economic data, including the Labor Department's latest employment figures.

May 4 Thursday 1:32PM New York / 1732 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.105

5.2428

-0.015

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.81

4.9977

-0.054

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-52/256

3.7677

-0.171

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-188/256

3.4849

-0.152

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-242/256

3.2928

-0.118

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-36/256

3.3157

-0.083

10-year note US10YT=RR

101-52/256

3.3543

-0.049

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-44/256

3.7269

0.012

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 25.50 -2.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 16.25 -1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 10.25 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.50 -1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -40.50 -1.00 (Reporting by Matt Tracy; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Kirsten Donovan) ((Matt.Tracy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.