TREASURIES-Yields rise, tepid demand for 10-year auction

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Wednesday after the U.S. Treasury Department saw tepid demand for a sale of 10-year notes, and as investors waited on highly anticipated inflation data on Friday.

The government sold $33 billion in 10-year notes at a high yield of 3.030%, around a basis point above where they had traded before the auction. The notes saw 2.41 times the amount of bids to debt on offer, the lowest since November. , USAUCTION25

The auction saw "a distinct lack of enthusiasm," Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FHN Financial, said in a report.

The Treasury also saw soft demand for a $44 billion sale of three-year notes on Tuesday and will sell $19 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. USAUCTION19

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR gained 6 basis points to 3.029%. Two-year yields US2YT=RR rose 4 basis points to 2.774%.

Yields had moved higher earlier on Wednesday after euro zone gross domestic product beat expectations, adding to bets of a more hawkish European Central Bank.

The euro zone economy grew much faster in the first quarter of the year than in the previous three months despite the impact of the war in Ukraine, the European Union statistics office said on Wednesday, revising its earlier estimates sharply higher.

Government bond yields have increased as central banks globally get more hawkish about tightening monetary policy in an effort to curb soaring inflation.

The ECB's meeting on Thursday will be evaluated for whether a 25-basis-point or 50-basis-point rate increase is likely in July. Money markets are now pricing in 75 basis points of hikes by the bank by September.

The next major U.S. release to offer further inflation clues will be Friday’s consumer price data, which is expected to show that price pressures remained elevated in May, though core consumer prices, which exclude the volatile food and energy sectors, likely ticked down on an annual basis.

"It's going to come down to the tone the ECB strikes tomorrow and then what happens with US CPI on Friday as far as where yields go from here," said Zachary Griffiths, a rate strategist at Wells Fargo.

The core consumer price index (CPI) is expected to have gained 5.9% on the year, after an annual rise of 6.2% in April, according to the median estimate of economists polled by Reuters. USCPFY=ECI

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points at its June meeting next week and again in July, with a similar move also likely in September. FEDWATCH

Analysts are debating, however, whether the U.S. central bank could pivot to a less aggressive stance after July if the economy shows signs of weakening and inflation eases.

June 8 Wednesday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.2425

1.2637

0.008

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.73

1.7695

0.026

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-122/256

2.7739

0.039

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-194/256

2.96

0.033

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-34/256

3.032

0.050

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-16/256

3.0605

0.050

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-176/256

3.0289

0.059

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-208/256

3.4019

0.057

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-48/256

3.1773

0.055

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 34.50 -0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 17.00 -1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.75 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.00 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -22.25 -1.00 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.