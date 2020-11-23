TREASURIES-Yields rise on vaccine optimism, Yellen news

Recasts, updates yields; adds Yellen report, analyst comment, and Treasury auctions

Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields moved higher on Monday and the yield curve steepened on positive COVID-19 vaccine news and a report that former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen is President-elect Joe Biden's pick for Treasury secretary.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was last up 2.6 basis points at 0.8553%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was last at 69.2 basis points, about 2.9 basis points higher than Friday's close.

Yields ticked higher after Yellen's nomination was reported by the Wall Street Journal, which cited people familiar with the decision.

"I think the market's gut reaction is that it's a positive for stocks, positive for higher rates -- little bit more growth, little bit more inflation," said Justin Hoogendoorn, head of fixed income strategy at Piper Sandler in Chicago.

Meanwhile, investors seemed to be moving out of ultra-safe U.S. Treasuries as stocks and commodities markets rose, said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy for Societe Generale.

Stocks got a boost as AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L on Monday became the latest major drugmaker to say its COVID-19 vaccine could be around 90% effective, while the U.S. health regulator is likely to approve in mid-December the distribution of Pfizer Inc's PFE.N vaccine.

On the auction front, the Treasury sold $57 billion of five-year notes at a high yield of 0.397% and with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.38. That followed an auction of $56 billion of two-year notes.

On Tuesday, $56 billion of seven-year notes will be offered, along with $24 billion of two-year floating rate notes.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was unchanged at 0.1634%.

November 23 Monday 4:05PM New York / 2205 GMT

Price

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.075

0.0761

0.008

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.085

0.0862

-0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-237/256

0.1634

0.000

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-24/256

0.2184

0.005

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-86/256

0.386

0.010

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-32/256

0.6292

0.021

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-48/256

0.8553

0.026

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-100/256

1.3526

0.020

30-year bond US30YT=RR

101-176/256

1.5544

0.023

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.75 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 8.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.25 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -31.75 0.25 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston, additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Kirsten Donovan/Dan Grebler/Ken Ferris) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.