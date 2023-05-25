TREASURIES-Yields rise on strong U.S. data, debt ceiling talks weigh

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, May 25 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Thursday after data suggested persistent strength in the U.S. labor market, but gains on short-term notes were pared when top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy said some progress had been made in talks to raise the debt ceiling.

Jitters about negotiations to lift the cap on government borrowing could be seen in U.S. securities maturing June 1, the date the Treasury says is when it will run out of money.

The six-month Treasury bill 912796ZG7= due June 1 fell below 7% after McCarthy, the speaker of the House of Representatives, said negotiators had worked well past midnight, though he acknowledged "outstanding issues" remained.

Earlier, the yield on the six-month bill hit 7.47%, up almost 150 basis points since the close of trading on Wednesday.

Ratings agency Fitch put the United States on credit watch for a possible downgrade, while DBRS Morningstar placed U.S. credit ratings under review with "negative implications."

"Obviously the debt ceiling negotiations have been hanging over the market, but the reality is this: we came full circle" from early March, said David Petrosinelli, senior fixed-income trader at InspereX, referring to the market's outlook on Federal Reserve policy.

"It's this constant ebb and flow between what's going to happen at the next meeting," Petrosinelli said. "Do we have a pause, do we not have a pause?"

Federal funds futures rose to a 45.8% probability that the Fed raises rates when a two-day policy meeting ends on June 14, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. The market on Wednesday had odds of a rate hike next month at 36.4%.

The two-year US2YT=RR Treasury yield, which often moves in step with interest rate expectations, rose 9.3 basis points at 4.436%. On benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR, the yield rose 5.4 basis points to 3.773%.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose moderately last week, and the prior week's data was revised sharply lower, suggesting persistent labor market strength, the Labor Department said.

Low claims align with recent data on retail sales, factory production and business activity that have suggested the economy regained speed at the start of the second quarter.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger when the curve is inverted, was at -66.7 basis points.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.27%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.553%.

May 25 Thursday 10:27 a.m. New York / 1427 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.225

5.3677

0.016

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.185

5.4133

0.018

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-166/256

4.4357

0.093

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-160/256

4.1212

0.091

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-10/256

3.838

0.091

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-10/256

3.8245

0.078

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-188/256

3.7709

0.052

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-124/256

4.1353

0.030

30-year bond US30YT=RR

93-204/256

3.9812

0.016

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 20.00 -1.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.50 -2.00 TU.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.25 2.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 1.75 1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -42.00 0.25 (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Will Dunham and Robert Birsel) ((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

