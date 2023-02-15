TREASURIES-Yields rise on strong January retail sales data

By Matt Tracy

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday after the latest retail sales data came in stronger than expected, further raising market expectations of tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy in the months ahead.

Retail sales surged 3.0% in January after two straight monthly declines, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales would increase 1.8%, with estimates ranging from 0.5% to 3.0%. USRSL=ECI

Traders viewed the data as an influential factor in the Federal Reserve's monetary policy, as it indicates economic strength despite higher borrowing costs.

"The Fed's been very clear that they believe they have a ways to go with rates, and that it would be data-dependent," said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife Investment Management.

"As the data has evolved, now the market is coming back towards the Fed's predications, because the data has been supportive of that," he added.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR rose as high as 3.791%, their highest since Jan. 3, reflecting market expectations that the Fed keeps interest rates higher for longer.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR climbed as high as 4.703%, their highest since early November. The two-year is particularly sensitive to movements in rate expectations.

"The long end of the curve could continue to struggle to find support," Lorizio said. "The hopes of cutting in the near term are going away as long as the data continues to surprise to the upside."

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was last inverted at minus 85.1 basis points, from Tuesday's peak inversion of minus 91.3 basis points on Tuesday.

Wednesday's retail sales report follows the release yesterday of stronger than expected consumer price index data, which showed inflation accelerated in January.

Headline prices increased 0.5% month-over-month while core prices rose 0.4% month-over-month, in line with forecasts. However, on an annualized basis, both headline and core prices rose slightly more than expected. USCPI=ECI, USCPF=ECI

Two U.S. central bank officials put investors on notice that borrowing costs may ultimately need to go higher than previously anticipated.

"Inflation is normalizing but it's coming down slowly," Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said yesterday. "I just think there's gonna be a lot more inertia, a lot more persistence to inflation than maybe we'd all want."

The Treasury Department is scheduled to sell $15 billion of 20-year notes on Wednesday, and $9 billion of 30-year Treasury inflation-protected securities on Thursday.

February 15 Wednesday 9:57AM New York / 1457 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.66

4.781

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.82

5.009

-0.013

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-23/256

4.616

-0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-18/256

4.3341

0.017

Five-year note US5YT=RR

97-184/256

4.0119

0.009

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-128/256

3.9138

0.015

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-184/256

3.7761

0.015

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-132/256

3.9617

0.021

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-140/256

3.8194

0.018

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 34.50 1.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 20.50 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.00 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.00 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -40.50 -1.25 (Reporting by Matt Tracy; Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((Matt.Tracy@thomsonreuters.com;))

