TREASURIES-Yields rise on strong April jobs, wage numbers

By Matt Tracy

May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after the government released April employment and wage figures that outpaced market expectations.

The yield on 10-year bonds US10YT=RR rose 8.7 basis points (bps) to 3.438%, while the yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR jumped 17.2 bps to 3.899%. The 30-year bond's US30YT=RR yield was up 4.4 bps at 3.766%.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 253,000 in April, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department. The figure beat the forecast of 180,000 by economists polled by Reuters.

Meanwhile average hourly earnings gained 0.5% after rising 0.3% in March.

The move upward in longer-dated Treasury yields marks a reversal in course from their downward trend throughout the week, when investors bet that the Federal Reserve would pause and then cut rates this year.

Friday's strong labor data showed the Fed still has work to do in fighting persistent inflation, after the central bank on Wednesday hiked rates a further 25 bps.

"I think a lot of that, especially the move across the curve, reflects the likelihood that the Fed is going to keep going at a high level for quite a long time, probably longer than Fed Funds Futures have been pricing," said Steven Abrahams of Amherst Pierpont Securities, a broker-dealer owned by Santander.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year Treasuries US2US10=TWEB, an indicator of economic conditions, last stood at negative 46 bps.

The yield on the one-month T-bill on Friday fell 25.3 bps to 5.486% after earlier rising to 5.739% and beating out its Thursday peak, a 22-year high.

Investors dumped bonds with shorter-term maturities earlier this week, in the latest sign of nerves about the U.S. debt ceiling standoff.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said this week that the government could run out of cash as soon as June 1, as Democrats and Republicans stand at an impasse.

The Treasury Department on Thursday auctioned roughly $95 billion in short-term debt at record-high interest rates.

On May 9, Treasury will auction $40 billion in three-year notes US3YT=RR. The yield on existing three-year notes rose 16.8 bps on Friday to 3.622%.

The next major economic datapoint will come on Monday when the Fed is slated to release its Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey, which will show the state of credit conditions in the first quarter.

"I think the market is probably giving a lot of weight to tightening credit conditions - that's the wild card now," Abrahams said.

May 5 Friday 10:27AM New York / 1427 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.1225

5.2587

-0.009

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.8825

5.0728

0.070

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-244/256

3.8995

0.172

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-90/256

3.6221

0.168

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-106/256

3.4087

0.133

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-136/256

3.4137

0.108

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-128/256

3.4389

0.087

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-124/256

3.766

0.044

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 25.00 -1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.75 -1.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 10.00 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.25 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -42.00 -1.00 (Reporting by Matt Tracy; Editing by Nick Macfie) ((Matt.Tracy@thomsonreuters.com;))

