TREASURIES-Yields rise on strong April jobs, wage numbers

By Matt Tracy
May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after the government released April employment and wage figures that outpaced market expectations.
The yield on 10-year bonds US10YT=RR rose 10.6 basis points (bps) to 3.457%, while the yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR jumped 18.3 bps to 3.909%. The 30-year bond's US30YT=RR yield was up 6.7 bps to 3.789%.
May 5 Friday 8:41AM New York / 1241 GMT
Price
Current Yield %
Net Change (bps)
Three-month bills US3MT=RR
5.1125
5.2484
-0.020
Six-month bills US6MT=RR
4.8775
5.0675
0.065
Two-year note US2YT=RR
99-239/256
3.9098
0.183
Three-year note US3YT=RR
100-88/256
3.6249
0.171
Five-year note US5YT=RR
100-90/256
3.4224
0.146
Seven-year note US7YT=RR
100-108/256
3.4314
0.125
10-year note US10YT=RR
100-88/256
3.4578
0.106
30-year bond US30YT=RR
97-20/256
3.7893
0.067
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps)
Net Change (bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread
24.50
-1.75
U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread
15.75
-0.75
U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread
10.00
-0.25
U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread
2.00
-0.50
U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread
-41.50
-0.50
(Reporting by Matt Tracy; Editing by Toby Chopra)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.