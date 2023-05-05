TREASURIES-Yields rise on strong April jobs, wage numbers

By Matt Tracy

May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after the government released April employment and wage figures that outpaced market expectations.

The yield on 10-year bonds US10YT=RR rose 10.6 basis points (bps) to 3.457%, while the yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR jumped 18.3 bps to 3.909%. The 30-year bond's US30YT=RR yield was up 6.7 bps to 3.789%.

May 5 Friday 8:41AM New York / 1241 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.1125

5.2484

-0.020

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.8775

5.0675

0.065

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-239/256

3.9098

0.183

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-88/256

3.6249

0.171

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-90/256

3.4224

0.146

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-108/256

3.4314

0.125

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-88/256

3.4578

0.106

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-20/256

3.7893

0.067

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 24.50 -1.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.75 -0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 10.00 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.00 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -41.50 -0.50 (Reporting by Matt Tracy; Editing by Toby Chopra) ((Matt.Tracy@thomsonreuters.com;))

