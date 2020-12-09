TREASURIES-Yields rise on stimulus, vaccine hopes for economy

By Ross Kerber

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields rose Wednesday on hopes of more domestic fiscal stimulus and that vaccines would spark an economic recovery.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was up 1.5 basis points at 0.9278% in afternoon trading, off its high of 0.959% for the day as major equity market indexes eased.

The moves reflected hopes on several fronts including that vaccines would start to control the COVID-19 pandemic and that lawmakers in Washington would pass additional stimulus measures, said Cantor Fitzgerald Treasury analyst Justin Lederer.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that lawmakers were still striving for agreement on COVID-19 aid, as a bipartisan group released details of their proposal and the U.S. House of Representatives prepared to vote on a one-week funding bill to provide more time for a deal.

The 10-year note's yield remained below the 1% level it last saw on March 20, and close to where it finished on Monday.

Investors seem to be waiting for stronger signals on the direction of policy, Lederer said, which may not come until elections in Georgia on January 5 decide control of the U.S Senate.

"We're just sitting range-bound here," Lederer said.

Pfizer Inc PFE.N moved closer to getting its COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use on Tuesday, one factor driving major U.S. stock indexes to open at record highs on Wednesday before easing.

A $38 billion sale of 10-year notes by the U.S. Treasury on Wednesday afternoon was "a touch weak," according to a note to clients from DRW Trading Market Strategist Lou Brien, citing a below-average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.33.

Dealers accounted for 23% of competitive bids accepted, compared with 26.4% on average, according to BMO Capital Markets.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 78 basis points, about 2 basis points wider than Tuesday's close.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was unchanged at 0.1508% in afternoon trading.

December 9 Wednesday 1:59PM New York / 1859 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.075

0.0761

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.085

0.0862

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-243/256

0.1508

0.000

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-188/256

0.2139

0.004

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-226/256

0.3988

0.011

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-188/256

0.664

0.011

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-128/256

0.9278

0.015

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-116/256

1.4648

0.012

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-232/256

1.6716

0.012

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.00 -0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.50 -1.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.75 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.50 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -26.75 1.00 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Nick Zieminski, Kirsten Donovan) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.