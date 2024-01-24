TREASURIES-Yields rise on jitters ahead of GDP data, Fed meeting

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rebounded on Wednesday as investors demanded a higher risk premium after a strong reading of U.S. business activity before key data later this week and a Federal Reserve meeting next week that could suggest a path ahead for rate cuts.

Yields trimmed initial declines after a flash reading by S&P Global showed U.S. business activity picked up this month and inflation appeared to abate, with prices charged by companies for their products sliding to a more than 3-1/2 year low in a sign the American economy kicked off the year on a strong note.

Yields later shot higher after the Treasury Department sold $61 billion of five-year notes at auction for a high yield of 4.055%, or higher than trading at the bidding deadline.

In addition to the first reading on Thursday of U.S. gross domestic product for 2023 and on Friday the Personal Consumption Expenditures index (PCE) on inflation, the market is assessing rising Treasury supply, said Andrzej Skiba, head of the BlueBay U.S. fixed income team at RBC Global Asset Management.

The Treasury Department will issue a general financing estimate next Monday and details on any auction size increases on Wednesday.

While the market last year had recession worries "the concern now is we've never had the Fed easing in a full employment environment," said Jimmy Chang, chief investment officer at the Rockefeller Global Family Office in New York.

"There's still too many people believing that the first rate cut could happen in March. It will be interesting to see how the Fed manages that expectation at the conclusion" of the policymaker's meeting next week, Chang said.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 3.7 basis points to 4.416%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.302%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Ros Russell)

