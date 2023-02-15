TREASURIES-Yields rise on January retail sales data

By Matt Tracy

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday after the latest retail sales data came in stronger than expected.

Yields on 10-year notes US10YT=RR rose 3.9 basis points to 3.784%, while two-year notes US2YT=RR rose 5.3 basis points to 4.673%.

The retail sales data is seen by many in the market as an influential datapoint in the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

(Reporting by Matt Tracy; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Matt.Tracy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.