TREASURIES-Yields rise on January retail sales data

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday after the latest retail sales data came in stronger than expected.
Yields on 10-year notes US10YT=RR rose 3.9 basis points to 3.784%, while two-year notes US2YT=RR rose 5.3 basis points to 4.673%.
The retail sales data is seen by many in the market as an influential datapoint in the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.
