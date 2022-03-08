TREASURIES-Yields rise on inflation worry, possible EU bond action

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury climbed on Tuesday after reports that the European Union could reveal a plan for joint bond issuance and as concerns rose that rising oil prices will add to mounting inflation.

Yields moved higher after Bloomberg reported that the EU could unveil the bond offering in an attempt to support energy and defense spending.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 11.2 basis points to 1.861% after hitting a two-month low on Monday and was on track for a second straight day of gains.

"The reason we had the sell-off overnight was the reports that the EU was going to bring nearly a trillion dollars worth of debt to beef up the energy industry and also the defense industry in Europe," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York.

Oil prices have surged this year, with the rise gathering speed as the conflict in Ukraine has escalated. The jump in energy prices, coupled with already-high inflation in other areas, have increased investor worries about stagflation, an environment of rising prices with slowing growth.

U.S. economic data showed the trade deficit widened to a record high in January as businesses imported more goods to replenish inventories, while wholesale inventories for January showed the smallest increase in six months, which could indicate slower economic growth this quarter.

Crude prices again rose on Tuesday as U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a ban on Russian oil and other energy imports and Britain said it would phase out Russian oil and gas imports in a move to pressure Moscow.

"For the most part, yields are rising, but I just don't know how much they can rise with everything that is going on," di Galoma said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Tuesday restricting the import and export of specified goods and raw materials "to ensure the security of the Russian Federation", Interfax news agency said, without specifying which goods and materials.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 8.2 basis points to 2.233%.

An auction of $48 billion in three-year notes was weak, according to analysts, with demand for the debt 2.39 times the notes on sale, which is below average. The yield on the three-year Treasury note US3YT=RR was up 9.9 basis points to 1.768%.

More supply will come to the market this week as the Treasury auctions $34 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $20 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 23.8 basis points after flattening to 18.47 on Monday, the narrowest spread since March 16, 2020.

Investors will eye the latest inflation reading on Thursday in the form of the February consumer price index, with expectations calling for a month-over-month increase of 0.8% and a year-over-year jump of 7.9P%.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 7.3 basis points at 1.621%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 3.369%, after closing at 3.306% on Monday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.89%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.9% a year for the next decade.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Will Dunham and Jonathan Oatis)

