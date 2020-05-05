TREASURIES-Yields rise on improving risk appetite, looming supply
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose as plans to reopen major economies boosted risk appetite on Tuesday, a day after the Treasury Department announced that it would borrow a record amount of almost $3 trillion this quarter.
Italy and the United States were among a slew of countries tentatively easing coronavirus lockdowns on Monday to revive economies as global deaths surpassed a quarter of a million.
"Whether its short-term or long-term hope, you're starting to see some economies reopen," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
Longer-dated debt also underperformed on Tuesday, a day before the Treasury is scheduled to give details of next week’s auctions of three-, 10- and 30-year debt, which are likely to be increased in size.
"I wouldn't be surprised if we saw a little bit of a backup into the refunding next week," said Lederer. "Expectations will be for higher coupon issuance and a 20-year."
The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday said it plans to borrow nearly $3 trillion in the second quarter - more than five times larger than the previous record - as the federal government spends at a frantic pace to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy.
Additional details of Treasury's quarterly refunding will be announced at 8:30 a.m EDT (1230 GMT) on Wednesday. In February, Treasury said it would announce details of a planned new 20-year bond in May.
Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR rose three basis points to 0.665%.
The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB steepened three basis points to 48 basis points.
Thirty-year bond yields US30YT=RR rose four basis points to 1.333%.
Heavy corporate debt supply also weighed on the Treasury market on Tuesday.
May 5 Tuesday 9:31AM New York / 1331 GMT
Price
US T BONDS JUN0 UScv1
179-29/32
-0-26/32
10YR TNotes JUN0 TYcv1
138-196/256
-0-52/256
Price
Current Yield %
Net Change (bps)
Three-month bills US3MT=RR
0.12
0.122
0.008
Six-month bills US6MT=RR
0.14
0.1424
0.005
Two-year note US2YT=RR
99-225/256
0.1862
0.004
Three-year note US3YT=RR
100-2/256
0.2473
0.010
Five-year note US5YT=RR
100
0.375
0.017
Seven-year note US7YT=RR
99-176/256
0.5457
0.023
10-year note US10YT=RR
107-228/256
0.6651
0.028
30-year bond US30YT=RR
116-92/256
1.3326
0.036
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps)
Net Change (bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread
12.50
0.00
U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread
7.25
-0.50
U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread
3.75
-0.25
U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread
-0.75
0.00
U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread
-47.75
-0.25
(Reporting by Karen Brettell Editing by Paul Simao)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Health advisers to U.S. auto union say masks not enough to shield workers from coronavirus
- Amazon is Wall Street's Biggest Winner From Coronavirus
- Shanghai gold boss wants super-sovereign currency for post-crisis times
- Australia links coronavirus outbreak in remote south to Carnival Corp cruise ship