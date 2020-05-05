TREASURIES-Yields rise on improving risk appetite, looming supply

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose as plans to reopen major economies boosted risk appetite on Tuesday, a day after the Treasury Department announced that it would borrow a record amount of almost $3 trillion this quarter.

Italy and the United States were among a slew of countries tentatively easing coronavirus lockdowns on Monday to revive economies as global deaths surpassed a quarter of a million.

"Whether its short-term or long-term hope, you're starting to see some economies reopen," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

Longer-dated debt also underperformed on Tuesday, a day before the Treasury is scheduled to give details of next week’s auctions of three-, 10- and 30-year debt, which are likely to be increased in size.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we saw a little bit of a backup into the refunding next week," said Lederer. "Expectations will be for higher coupon issuance and a 20-year."

The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday said it plans to borrow nearly $3 trillion in the second quarter - more than five times larger than the previous record - as the federal government spends at a frantic pace to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy.

Additional details of Treasury's quarterly refunding will be announced at 8:30 a.m EDT (1230 GMT) on Wednesday. In February, Treasury said it would announce details of a planned new 20-year bond in May.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR rose three basis points to 0.665%.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB steepened three basis points to 48 basis points.

Thirty-year bond yields US30YT=RR rose four basis points to 1.333%.

Heavy corporate debt supply also weighed on the Treasury market on Tuesday.

May 5 Tuesday 9:31AM New York / 1331 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN0 UScv1

179-29/32

-0-26/32

10YR TNotes JUN0 TYcv1

138-196/256

-0-52/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.12

0.122

0.008

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.14

0.1424

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-225/256

0.1862

0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-2/256

0.2473

0.010

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100

0.375

0.017

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-176/256

0.5457

0.023

10-year note US10YT=RR

107-228/256

0.6651

0.028

30-year bond US30YT=RR

116-92/256

1.3326

0.036

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 12.50 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.25 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.75 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.75 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -47.75 -0.25 (Reporting by Karen Brettell Editing by Paul Simao) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

