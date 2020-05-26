TREASURIES-Yields rise on improving risk appetite

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as improving risk appetite boosted stocks and reduced demand for safe-haven U.S. bonds, and after Treasury sold a record amount of two-year notes to solid demand.

U.S. stocks jumped and the S&P 500 .SPX crossed 3,000 points as optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine and a revival in business activity helped investors overlook simmering Sino-U.S. tensions. .N

The Treasury saw good demand for $44 billion in two-year notes, the largest two-year sale on record. The auction had a bid to cover ratio of 2.68 times.

Two-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR were last 0.178%. They have risen from a record low of 0.105% on May 8 but have held below 0.20% since that date.

The Treasury will also auction $45 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $38 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.

“The market right now remains range bound, even with all the supply and the Fed tapering their purchases,” said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. “I think supply at some point will be a factor, but it’s not yet.”

The United States government has been increasing the size of its debt auctions as it finances spending meant to blunt the economic impact of business shutdowns designed to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Federal Reserve has been reducing its daily bond purchases, after ramping them up to record levels in March to help stabilize the market as investors struggled to make trades due to worsening liquidity.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR rose four basis points to 0.697%.

The yields have traded in a range from 0.543% to 0.785% since the beginning of April.

May 26 Tuesday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN0 UScv1

178-31/32

-1-9/32

10YR TNotes JUN0 TYcv1

138-244/256

-0-52/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1275

0.1297

0.008

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.15

0.1522

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-230/256

0.1778

0.010

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-182/256

0.2228

0.016

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-32/256

0.3494

0.016

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-200/256

0.5322

0.025

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-80/256

0.6965

0.038

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-108/256

1.4386

0.067

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.75 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.50 -0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.00 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.25 -1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -45.75 -1.00 (Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.