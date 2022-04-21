TREASURIES-Yields rise on hawkish Fed, strong demand for inflation-linked debt

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday and two-year yields hit three-year highs as Federal Reserve officials took a hawkish tone on tightening policy, cementing the view that the U.S. central bank will hike interest rates aggressively as it fights soaring inflation.

A half-point interest rate increase will be "on the table" when the Fed meets on May 3-4 to approve the next in what are expected to be a series of rate increases this year, said Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly also said she supports raising the U.S. central bank's target for overnight borrowing costs to 2.5% by the end of this year, but whether or how much further it will need to rise will depend on what happens with inflation and labor markets.

“The Fed speakers overall today have been, I would say, moderately more hawkish,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. “I think what is becoming very evident is that the Fed wants to get back to neutral expeditiously.”

The neutral rate is seen as neither accommodative nor restrictive, and is currently estimated at around 2.5%.

The Fed is expected to hike rates by 50 basis points at each of its next three meetings, and will likely announce plans to reduce its $9 trillion balance sheet at its May meeting. Fed funds futures traders are pricing for the Fed's benchmark rate to rise to 1.79% in July, and to 2.89% next February, from 0.33% now. FEDWATCH

"The market is really starting to price in a much more aggressive path of rate hikes for the next upcoming meetings," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York.

Losses in bond funds are adding to investor reluctance to step in as yields continue to march higher, and could result in further selling if it continues.

"There are a lot of concerns about bond fund outflows," said TD's Goldberg. "It is keeping people away from trying to catch the bottom. In this environment it's like trying to catch knives - the risk/reward is not there.”

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR were last 2.900%. They reached a high of 2.981% on Wednesday, the highest since December 2018. Two-year yields US2YT=RR, which are highly sensitive to interest rates, reached 2.730% on Thursday, also the highest since December 2018, before dipping back to 2.666%.

Five-year yields US5YT=RR surpassed the 3% level for the first time since November 2018 and were last 2.952%.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB flattened 2 basis points to 23 basis points. This part of the yield curve briefly inverted in late March and early April, a change which has historically been a reliable indicator that a recession is likely in one to two years.

Yields on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US10YTIP=RR were at minus 13 basis points. The yields briefly turned positive on Tuesday and Wednesday, meaning that an investor would break even on the notes in 10 years, after accounting for expected inflation.

Breakeven rates on the 10-year notes, which measure expected annual inflation, rose to 3.03%, from 2.95% on Wednesday.

The U.S. Treasury Department saw strong demand for a $20 billion sale of five-year TIPS on Thursday. The bid-to-cover ratio was 2.73 times, the highest since December 2020. USAUCTION33

April 21 Thursday 3:36PM New York / 1936 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.82

0.8331

0.010

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.28

1.3062

0.023

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-56/256

2.6655

0.086

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-82/256

2.8644

0.085

Five-year note US5YT=RR

97-240/256

2.9516

0.096

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

96-92/256

2.959

0.081

10-year note US10YT=RR

91-76/256

2.8998

0.064

20-year bond US20YT=RR

88-236/256

3.1292

0.062

30-year bond US30YT=RR

86-156/256

2.9261

0.050

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 29.00 2.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 18.00 2.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.75 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 4.75 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -22.00 -1.25 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

