TREASURIES-Yields rise on Fed statement, hold below Tuesday's highs

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose in choppy trading on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, as was widely expected.

The rate hike, meant to stem surging consumer prices, was the biggest made by the U.S. central bank since 1994. The U.S. central bank also projected a slowing economy and rising unemployment in the months to come.

Two-year Treasury yields, which are highly sensitive to interest rate increases, rose as high as 3.441% after the Fed statement, just below the 3.456% level reached on Tuesday, which was the highest since November 2007. US2YT=RR

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR rose to 3.445% and are holding below Tuesday's top of 3.498%, which was the highest since April 2011.

The closely watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was last at 4 basis points, after inverting by 5 basis points on Tuesday. An inversion in this part of the curve is seen as a reliable indicator that a recession is likely in one to two years.

Investors are waiting on a news conference by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell for further clues on how many more rate increases are likely.

June 15 Wednesday 2:13PM New York / 1813 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.7925

1.8257

0.031

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

2.3225

2.3827

-0.013

Two-year note US2YT=RR

98-83/256

3.3922

-0.043

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-44/256

3.523

-0.070

Five-year note US5YT=RR

95-240/256

3.5253

-0.073

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

95-68/256

3.5232

-0.062

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-112/256

3.4214

-0.062

20-year bond US20YT=RR

94-8/256

3.6752

-0.042

30-year bond US30YT=RR

90-68/256

3.3956

-0.036

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 36.25 1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 16.50 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.50 -1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.00 -2.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -30.00 -3.00 U.S. retail sales unexpectedly fall in May Americans feel the heat as U.S. annual inflation posts largest gain since 1981 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.