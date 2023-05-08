TREASURIES-Yields rise on banking optimism, before supply

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Monday on greater optimism that the worst stresses in the U.S. regional banking system may be over, and before the U.S. Treasury Department will this week sell $96 billion in new supply.

Safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt ebbed on a rebound in U.S. regional bank shares on Friday, while a stronger-than-expected jobs report for April also boosted investor sentiment. Regional bank shares extended gains early on Monday before the rally ran out of steam.

There is “some confidence that we might have gotten past the worst on the regional banking side," while ongoing demand for stocks "despite everything that’s going on in the world” is also leading yields higher, said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

Banks and investors are also preparing for the sale of this week's coupon-bearing supply, which will include $40 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday, $35 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $21 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

The auctions “will test investors' demand for Treasury supply at these levels,” Lyngen said.

A large slate of corporate debt sales on Monday also weighed on the bond market.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR were last at up 7 basis points on the day at 3.519%, after falling to a one-month low of 3.296% on Thursday. The yields are holding above a seven-month low of 3.253% on April 6.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR gained 9 basis points to 4.012%. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was last at minus 49 basis points, reflecting continuing concerns about an upcoming recession.

U.S. banks tightened credit standards over the first months of the year and saw weakness in loan demand from businesses and consumers, Federal Reserve survey data released on Monday showed in the latest indication that higher central bank interest rates were starting to bite in the finance sector.

U.S. consumers said last month they expected slightly lower inflation in a year's time, the New York Fed said in a separate report that also showed the bank stresses that kicked off in March weren't weighing heavily on the moods of Americans.

Meanwhile, U.S. households still have some $500 billion in excess savings compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic that could support consumer spending late into this year, according to research published on Monday by the San Francisco Fed.

Consumer Price Index (CPI) data due on Wednesday is the major U.S. economic focus this week as investors try to gauge whether price pressures will continue to ease, or remain at levels that could make the Fed likely to continue to raise interest rates.

Fed funds futures traders are currently pricing in a 93% likelihood that the Fed will leave rates unchanged at its June meeting, and 7% odds of an additional 25 basis points hike. But they also see rates peaking in June, and expect around 68 basis points of cuts by year-end. FEDWATCH

Investors are also focused on whether Congress will raise the debt ceiling in time to avoid a catastrophic default.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said that a failure by Congress to act on the debt ceiling could trigger a "constitutional crisis" that also would call into question the federal government's creditworthiness.

Yellen warned of possible financial market consequences if the debt ceiling is not raised by early June, when she has said the federal government could run short of cash to pay its bills.

Yields on one-month Treasury bills US1MT=RR were last at 5.447%, after hitting a record high of 5.739% on Friday.

May 8 Monday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.105

5.2398

-0.025

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.89

5.0801

-0.025

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-190/256

4.0116

0.090

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-18/256

3.7238

0.085

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-2/256

3.4981

0.079

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100

3.4999

0.076

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-216/256

3.5186

0.073

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-88/256

3.9227

0.070

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-80/256

3.8335

0.071

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 23.25 -1.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.25 -1.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.00 -1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 1.00 -1.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -43.50 -1.75

