TREASURIES-Yields rise on banking optimism, before supply

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Monday on greater optimism that the worst stresses in the U.S. regional banking system may be over, and before the U.S. Treasury Department will this week sell $96 billion in new supply.

Safe haven demand for U.S. government debt ebbed on a rebound in U.S. regional bank shares on Friday, while a stronger-than-expected jobs report for April also boosted investor sentiment. Regional bank shares extended gains on Monday.

Banks and investors are also preparing for the sale of this week's coupon-bearing supply, which will include $40 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday, $35 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $21 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

The new supply “will test investors demand for Treasury supply at these levels,” said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

Yields are rising on “some confidence that we might have gotten past the worst on the regional banking side, and the ongoing demand, just generally speaking, for equities despite everything that’s going on in the world,” he said.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR were last at up 7 basis points on the day at 3.517%, after falling to a one-month low of 3.296% on Thursday. The yields are holding above a seven-month low of 3.253% on April 6.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR gained 8 basis points to 3.999%. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was last at minus 48 basis points, reflecting continuing concerns about an upcoming recession.

The Federal Reserve’s Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey due later on Monday will be watched for signs on whether banks are pulling back on lending in anticipation of new regulatory requirements.

Consumer Price Index (CPI) data due on Wednesday is also a major U.S. economic focus this week as investors try to gauge whether price pressures will continue to ease, or remain at levels that could make the Fed likely to continue to raise interest rates.

Fed funds futures traders are currently pricing in a 93% likelihood that the Fed will leave rates unchanged at its June meeting, and 7% odds of an additional 25 basis points hike. But they also see rates peaking in June, and expect around 69 basis points of cuts by year-end. FEDWATCH

May 8 Monday 9:33AM New York / 1333 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.1175

5.2528

-0.012

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.9175

5.1093

0.004

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-196/256

3.9991

0.077

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-24/256

3.7153

0.076

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-2/256

3.4981

0.079

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100

3.4999

0.076

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-220/256

3.5167

0.071

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-88/256

3.9227

0.070

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-92/256

3.8308

0.069

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 23.50 -1.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.75 -1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.25 -1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.75 -1.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -43.00 -1.25 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

