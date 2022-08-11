TREASURIES-Yields rise off lows before 30-year auction, producer prices ease

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields pared an earlier drop on Thursday before the Treasury Department sells new 30-year bonds, even as data showed that U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in July.

The Treasury will sell $21 billion of the long-dated debt US30YT=RR, the final sale of $98 billion in new coupon-bearing supply this week.

“There’s some fast money selling that’s going on ahead of the auction,” said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings.

Yields were lower on the day, however, as data showed that producer prices appear to be on a downward trend.

Markets have been whipsawed as expectations change on whether the Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates by 50 basis points or 75 basis points at its September meeting as inflation moderates while jobs growth remains strong.

The odds of a 75 basis point hike dropped on Wednesday after data showed that U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in July due to a sharp drop in gasoline prices, though the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was up on an annual rate of 8.5% in July.

The prospect of a 75 basis points hike had risen after data last Friday showed that U.S. job growth unexpectedly accelerated in July.

Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a 66% chance of a 50 basis points hike and a 34% chance of a 75 basis points increase in September. FEDWATCH

The Fed may want to raise rates more quickly as it would be more difficult to hike once the economy slows, said di Galoma, noting that “even though it’s coming down, (inflation is) quite high.”

“I think the Fed wants to increase rates as quickly as they can so they can lower them once the slowdown takes place,” di Galoma said. “The yield curve doesn’t invert like this unless there is going to be a fairly broad recession coming.”

Concerns that the Fed's tightening will spark an economic slowdown have sent yields on longer-dated debt lower than those on shorter-dated notes.

The closely watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was at minus 38 basis points on Thursday, after reaching minus 56 basis points on Wednesday, which was the deepest inversion since 2000.

An inversion in this part of the yield curve is viewed as a reliable indicator that a recession will follow in 12-to-18 months.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR fell two basis points to 2.759%. Two-year note yields US2YT=RR fell 8 basis points to 3.136%.

August 11 Thursday 9:44AM New York / 1344 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

2.5

2.5507

-0.046

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

2.935

3.0203

-0.035

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-190/256

3.1358

-0.078

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-42/256

3.0673

-0.080

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-124/256

2.862

-0.060

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-196/256

2.8213

-0.039

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-236/256

2.759

-0.022

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-140/256

3.2811

0.002

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-160/256

3.0482

0.006

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 28.00 1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 9.50 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.50 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 4.50 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -31.25 0.00 U.S. retail sales unexpectedly fall in May Americans feel the heat as U.S. annual inflation posts largest gain since 1981 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Susan Fenton) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.