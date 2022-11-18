TREASURIES-Yields rise, next week's FOMC minutes in focus

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday on expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue hiking rates while the yield curve held at deeply inverted levels on concerns that tighter policy will dent economic growth.

Surprisingly strong retail sales data on Wednesday scuttled some hopes that rate hikes could be nearing an end. Yields have tumbled since data showed softer than expected consumer and producer price pressures for October.

Fed officials this week have also spoken of the need to continue raising rates in order to tame still=high inflation.

"The market significantly overreacted to the October CPI report, and the Fed tried very hard to push back through the speakers," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins said on Friday that with little evidence price pressures are waning, the Fed may need to deliver another 75-basis point rate hike.

St Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Thursday that the Fed's target policy needs to rise to at least a range between 5.00% and 5.25% from the current level of just below 4.00% to be "sufficiently restrictive" to curb inflation.

Minutes from the Fed’s November meeting released next Wednesday could offer new insight into how high officials ultimately expect to raise rates.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing for the fed funds rate to rise to 5.06% by June, from 3.83% now USONFFE=. Expectations of the terminal rate had dropped to 4.89% on Tuesday. FEDWATCH

“There’s more tightening to go. I think markets still have to be persuaded of that,” said Goldberg.

Data on Friday showed that U.S. existing home sales tumbled for a record ninth straight month in October as the 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit a 20-year high and prices remained elevated, pushing homeownership out of the reach of many Americans.

The next major economic releases, however, will be jobs and inflation data for November, which are still several weeks away.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR rose to 3.816%, after falling to 3.671% on Wednesday, the lowest since Oct. 5. They are down from a 15-year high of 4.338% on Oct. 21.

Two-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR were at 4.507% and are holding above a two-week low of 4.290% reached on Nov. 10 after the CPI data. They have dropped from 4.883% on Nov. 4, which was also a 15-year high.

The inversion in the key two-year, 10-year part of the Treasury yield curve deepened on concerns about an impending recession. It US2US10=TWEB was at minus 70 basis points, nearing levels last reached in 2000.

The Fed is widely expected to hike rates by an additional 50 basis points at its December 13-14 meeting.

November 18 Friday 3:00PM New York / 2000 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.15

4.2503

0.016

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.4725

4.6372

0.038

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-193/256

4.5074

0.053

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-158/256

4.2772

0.055

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-146/256

3.9962

0.059

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-124/256

3.9193

0.047

10-year note US10YT=RR

102-140/256

3.8157

0.043

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-12/256

4.1447

0.031

30-year bond US30YT=RR

101-80/256

3.9251

0.036

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 32.00 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.75 1.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.50 1.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.00 1.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -43.75 1.25

