TREASURIES-Yields rise from one-week lows before five-year auction

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields bounced off one-week lows on Wednesday before the U.S. Treasury is due to sell new five-year notes, though they remained below recent highs as the recent sell-off appeared to pause.

Yields rose last week after the Federal Reserve pledged to keep rates near zero for years to come, boosting bets on faster U.S. economic recovery and higher inflation pressures.

They have fallen from one-year highs, however, after reaching levels that brought in new buying interest.

“At least short-term we’ve found attractive levels,” said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were last yielding 1.645%, after falling to 1.589% overnight. They are down from a one-year high of 1.754% reached last Thursday.

Market participants are focused on demand for The Treasury’s auctions of $61 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $62 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.

The auctions are coming under additional scrutiny after very weak demand for a seven-year auction last month sparked a selloff across the Treasury curve.

“We will see today and tomorrow what the end-user demand is. I think it’s going to be an important indicator of yields and just how auctions are going to fare,” Lederer said. That said, “I don’t expect anything like last month. Volatility is not what it was on the day of the seven-year auction.”

Five-year note yields were last at 0.832% and seven-year note yields were at 1.296%, both little changed on the day.

The intermediate-dated notes may be volatile as they are highly sensitive to interest rate expectations.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will testify before congress on Wednesday for a second day.

Powell on Tuesday reiterated that he expects a pickup in inflation this year to be transient. Yellen said the U.S. economy remains in crisis from the pandemic and defended developing plans for future tax increases to pay for new public investments.

Data on Wednesday showed that new orders for key U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in February, suggesting some cooling in business spending on equipment after recent strong growth.

Treasury bill yields remained at depressed levels as money market investors struggle with a surge of cash and a drop in supply as the Treasury cuts its issuance of bills to pay down its cash balance.

One-month yields US1MTR= were last at 0.010%, after getting as low as 0.005% last Thursday. The cost of borrowing in the overnight repo market USONRP= was at 0.03% after trading in negative territory last week.

March 24 Wednesday 9:45AM New York / 1345 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.02

0.0203

0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.04

0.0406

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-244/256

0.1485

-0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-210/256

0.3108

0.000

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-102/256

0.8321

0.003

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-222/256

1.2964

0.008

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-68/256

1.6454

0.007

20-year bond US20YT=RR

94-12/256

2.2477

0.002

30-year bond US30YT=RR

89-216/256

2.3498

0.002

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 11.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.00 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 10.25 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 1.50 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -25.50 0.75 (Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

