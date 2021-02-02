TREASURIES-Yields rise, curve steepens as investors embrace risk

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday and the yield curve steepened as investors flocked to riskier assets like stocks, which opened higher.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was last up 3 basis points at 1.1065%.

A closely watched part of the yield curve, which measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, was last up 2.35 basis points at 98.96 basis points.

The spread between five-year notes and 30-year bonds US5US30=RR, which is at levels last seen in 2016, was last at 143.50 basis points.

"It's a bit of a risk-on trade weighing on Treasuries," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco, adding that corporate bond issuance was also fairly heavy this week.

The bond market was looking ahead to Wednesday's quarterly refunding announcement, which includes anticipated auction sizes for each maturity of notes and bonds. The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday reported lower anticipated borrowing during 2021's first and second quarters along with a huge cash balance.

"I think the Treasury can keep issuance unchanged after it severely cut back the borrowing requirements for Q1 and Q2 with yesterday's announcement," Rupert said. "So I don't expect any increases in Treasury supply relative to kind of where we are right now."

The Treasury's borrowing estimates do not include assumptions for any future enacted coronavirus relief and stimulus-related measures, which it said could boost actual borrowing.

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday prepared to take the first step forward on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion package to aid the coronavirus-battered economy.

On Monday the Democratic president met with 10 Republican U.S. Senators who are seeking a downsized $618 billion plan. While the White House said the discussion was "productive," Biden told the senators their plan did not go far enough. [ ]

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last up less than a basis point at 0.1152%.

February 2 Tuesday 9:46AM New York / 1446 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0575

0.0583

-0.010

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.07

0.071

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-5/256

0.1152

0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-214/256

0.1808

0.006

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-172/256

0.4415

0.018

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-192/256

0.7868

0.026

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-220/256

1.1065

0.030

20-year bond US20YT=RR

94-196/256

1.6873

0.029

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-68/256

1.8772

0.031

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.50 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 8.25 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 10.75 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 4.75 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -24.50 0.00 (Reporting by Karen Pierog; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

