TREASURIES-Yields rise, curve steepens after Fed green lights taper

(Recasts, updates yields, adds analyst comments) By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose and the curve steepened on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve, as expected, said it would commence tapering asset purchases this month, but stuck with its contention that high inflation would be transitory and not likely to lead to a faster rise in interest rates. The benchmark 10-year yield <US10YT=RR>, which fell to a 2-1/2-week low of 1.519% earlier in the session, climbed to a session high of 1.602%. It was last up 4.2 basis points at 1.5893%. The two-year yield <US2YT=RR>, which hit a 19-month peak of 0.5640% last week amid heightened expectations of a Fed interest rate hike in 2022, was last less than a basis point higher at 0.458%. At the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, the Fed said monthly $120 billion purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities would be trimmed by $15 billion a month starting this month, with plans to end the program in 2022. [nL1N2RT12T] John Canavan, lead analyst at Oxford Economics, said the Fed's taper move was in line with expectations. He added that while the wording in the Fed's meeting statement provided "some acknowledgement of the uncertainty regarding the transitory nature of inflation," the central bank continued to espouse the transitory view. The result was steepening in the Treasury yield curve, according to Canavan. A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes <US2US10=TWEB> was last about 3.20 basis points steeper at 112.90 basis points. The spread between five-year notes and 30-year bonds <US5US30=TWEB> also steepened, rising 2.90 basis points to 83.80 basis points. Last week, the market had been pricing in interest rate hikes sooner due to rising inflation, with yields on the shorter end of the curve shooting higher, flattening the yield curve. Fed funds futures show traders still pricing in two rate hikes next year. [nL1N2RO2FM] As Fed Chair Jerome Powell began taking reporters' questions, the five-year breakeven inflation rate <US5YTIP=RR> topped 2.9%, but later eased. It was last at 2.876%. Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury on Wednesday announced cuts to coupon issuance across all maturities in the coming quarter, with the largest reductions in the seven- and 20-year maturities. [nL1N2RU1G1] With the Fed buying fewer Treasuries, the reduction in coupon auction sizes evens out technical supply and demand a little bit, according to Anders Persson, Nuveen's chief investment officer. The five-year yield <US5YT=RR>, a part of the curve that is sensitive to Fed rate expectations, was last 2.4 basis points higher at 1.1735%. The longest end of the curve inverted for a fifth straight session with the 20-year yield <US20YT=RR> last at 2.0223% and the 30-year yield <US30YT=RR> at 2.0111%. Ahead of Friday's federal government report on October employment, the ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed that private payrolls increased by 571,000 jobs last month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls would increase by 400,000 jobs. [nL1N2RT1QX] Also on the data front, the Institute for Supply Management said its non-manufacturing activity index surged to a record high in October. [nN9N2Q3004] November 3 Wednesday 4:04PM New York / 2004 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills <US3MT=RR> 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills <US6MT=RR> 0.07 0.071 -0.003 Two-year note <US2YT=RR> 99-214/256 0.458 0.002 Three-year note <US3YT=RR> 99-174/256 0.7351 0.013 Five-year note <US5YT=RR> 99-196/256 1.1735 0.024 Seven-year note <US7YT=RR> 99-136/256 1.4457 0.029 10-year note <US10YT=RR> 96-240/256 1.5893 0.042 20-year bond <US20YT=RR> 95-148/256 2.0223 0.052 30-year bond <US30YT=RR> 99-192/256 2.0111 0.053 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 20.50 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 21.25 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 3.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -20.25 0.50 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago and Sujata Rao and Dhara Ranasinghe in London, additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Kirsten Donovan) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: USA BONDS/ (UPDATE 3)

