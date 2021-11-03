US Markets

TREASURIES-Yields rise, curve steepens after Fed green lights taper

U.S. Treasury yields rose and the curve steepened on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve, as expected, said it would commence tapering asset purchases this month, but stuck with its contention that high inflation would be transitory and not likely to lead to a faster rise in interest rates.

    By Karen Pierog
     The benchmark 10-year yield <US10YT=RR>, which fell to a
2-1/2-week low of 1.519% earlier in the session, climbed to a
session high of 1.602%. It was last up 4.2 basis points at
1.5893%. 
    The two-year yield <US2YT=RR>, which hit a 19-month peak of
0.5640% last week amid heightened expectations of a Fed interest
rate hike in 2022, was last less than a basis point higher at
0.458%.
    At the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, the Fed said
monthly $120 billion purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed
securities would be trimmed by $15 billion a month starting this
month, with plans to end the program in 2022. [nL1N2RT12T] 
    John Canavan, lead analyst at Oxford Economics, said the
Fed's taper move was in line with expectations. He added that
while the wording in the Fed's meeting statement provided "some
acknowledgement of the uncertainty regarding the transitory
nature of inflation," the central bank continued to espouse the
transitory view. 
    The result was steepening in the Treasury yield curve,
according to Canavan.
    A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the
gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes
<US2US10=TWEB> was last about 3.20 basis points steeper at
112.90 basis points. The spread between five-year notes and
30-year bonds <US5US30=TWEB> also steepened, rising 2.90 basis
points to 83.80 basis points.
    Last week, the market had been pricing in interest rate
hikes sooner due to rising inflation, with yields on the shorter
end of the curve shooting higher, flattening the yield curve. 
Fed funds futures show traders still pricing in two rate hikes
next year. [nL1N2RO2FM]
    As Fed Chair Jerome Powell began taking reporters'
questions, the five-year breakeven inflation rate <US5YTIP=RR>
topped 2.9%, but later eased. It was last at 2.876%.
    Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury on Wednesday announced cuts to
coupon issuance across all maturities in the coming quarter,
with the largest reductions in the seven- and 20-year
maturities. [nL1N2RU1G1]
    With the Fed buying fewer Treasuries, the reduction in
coupon auction sizes evens out technical supply and demand a
little bit, according to Anders Persson, Nuveen's chief
investment officer. 
    The five-year yield <US5YT=RR>, a part of the curve that is
sensitive to Fed rate expectations, was last 2.4 basis points
higher at 1.1735%. 
    The longest end of the curve inverted for a fifth straight
session with the 20-year yield <US20YT=RR> last at 2.0223% and
the 30-year yield <US30YT=RR> at 2.0111%. 
    Ahead of Friday's federal government report on October
employment, the ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday
showed that private payrolls increased by 571,000 jobs last
month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private
payrolls would increase by 400,000 jobs. [nL1N2RT1QX]
    Also on the data front, the Institute for Supply Management
said its non-manufacturing activity index surged to a record
high in October. [nN9N2Q3004]
      November 3 Wednesday 4:04PM New York / 2004 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills <US3MT=RR>  0.05         0.0507    0.000
 Six-month bills  <US6MT=RR>   0.07         0.071     -0.003
 Two-year note <US2YT=RR>      99-214/256   0.458     0.002
 Three-year note <US3YT=RR>    99-174/256   0.7351    0.013
 Five-year note <US5YT=RR>     99-196/256   1.1735    0.024
 Seven-year note <US7YT=RR>    99-136/256   1.4457    0.029
 10-year note  <US10YT=RR>     96-240/256   1.5893    0.042
 20-year bond <US20YT=RR>      95-148/256   2.0223    0.052
 30-year bond  <US30YT=RR>     99-192/256   2.0111    0.053
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        20.50         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        21.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         8.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        3.00         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -20.25         0.50    
 spread                                               
                                                      
 

 (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago and Sujata Rao and Dhara
Ranasinghe in London, additional reporting by Gertrude
Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Kirsten Donovan)
