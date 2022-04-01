TREASURIES-Yields rise, curve inverts after strong jobs report

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday and a closely watched part of the yield curve reinverted as a strong jobs report for March supported the view that the Federal Reserve will need to aggressively hike rates to stem soaring inflation.

The Labor Department's closely monitored employment report's survey of establishments showed that nonfarm payrolls increased by 431,000 jobs last month. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.6%, the lowest since February 2020, from 3.8% in February.

With workers still scarce, average hourly earnings increased 0.4% after edging up 0.1% in February. That lifted the annual increase to 5.6% from 5.2% in February.

“The market is reading it as things are quite tight and the Fed has to tighten rather soon and rather quickly,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR rose as high as 2.456%, from around 2.39% before the data. Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR rose to 2.456%, from around 2.40%.

The closely watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes inverted for the third time this week, following two brief dips into negative territory on Tuesday and late on Thursday.

That part of the yield curve US2US10=RR reached minus 2.77 basis points, before rebounding to trade near flat. An inversion is viewed as a reliable signal that a recession may follow in one to two years.

The curve has been flattening as growth concerns and demand for duration holds down longer-dated yields relative to shorter-dated ones, which have been surging on expectations that the Federal Reserve will need to aggressively hike rates to stem the fastest inflation in 40 years.

Two-year yields jumped by 160 basis points during the first quarter, the largest quarterly increase since September 1981. The 10-year yields rose by 83 basis points, the biggest basis point jump since December 2016.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a 73% chance that the Fed will hike rates by 50 basis points at its May meeting, and expects the Fed’s benchmark rate USONFFE= to rise to 1.17% in June, from 0.33% now. FEDWATCH

April 1 Friday 9:30AM New York / 1330 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.525

0.533

0.013

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.06

1.0804

0.051

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-158/256

2.4483

0.164

Three-year note US3YT=RR

97-134/256

2.6291

0.173

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-162/256

2.5789

0.159

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-240/256

2.5419

0.138

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-12/256

2.4428

0.118

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-32/256

2.6934

0.096

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-8/256

2.5361

0.090

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 21.00 -0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.25 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.50 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -21.25 -0.25 (Editing by Mark Potter) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.