TREASURIES-Yields rise before second day of Powell testimony

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, March 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields gained on Thursday before Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will give his second day of testimony to Congress, after saying on Wednesday that he supports the U.S. central bank raising rates this month.

Yields have whipsawed violently this week as investors try to balance the economic risks of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting sanctions imposed on Russia against expectations that the Fed will need to raise rates to address stubbornly high inflation.

Powell said on Wednesday that he would support a 25-basis-point hike at the Fed’s March 15-16 meeting and said the Fed would be "prepared to move more aggressively" if inflation does not abate as fast as expected. He added that "we will proceed carefully as we learn more about the implications of the Ukraine war on the economy."

“Market price action is really stuck between geopolitical risk and very strong domestic fundamentals. Almost too strong, especially on the inflation side,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its second week on Thursday with its main assault force halted north of the capital Kyiv and several cities enduring heavy Russian bombing.

Treasury yields tumbled sharply on Monday and Tuesday as concerns about the conflict grew, before rebounding strongly on Wednesday as Fed hikes came back into view.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR rose 3 basis points on Thursday to 1.896%, after getting as high as 1.910% on Wednesday. They fell as low as 1.682% on Tuesday, the lowest since Jan. 5.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR rose 3 basis points to 1.538%. They had fallen to 1.261% on Tuesday, the lowest since Feb. 4.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was last at 35 basis points, after reaching 31 basis points on Wednesday, the flattest level since March 2020.

The ICE BofA MOVE Index .MOVE, a measure of volatility in U.S. Treasuries, reached 118 on Tuesday and Wednesday, the highest level since March 2020.

Friday’s employment report for February is this week’s major U.S. economic focus.

March 3 Thursday 9:46AM New York / 1446 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.3525

0.3577

0.023

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.6525

0.6637

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-237/256

1.538

0.026

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-104/256

1.7069

0.033

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-114/256

1.7813

0.029

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-24/256

1.8606

0.021

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-208/256

1.8957

0.031

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-104/256

2.3493

0.031

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-160/256

2.2673

0.034

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 16.00 2.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 10.50 1.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.75 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 8.25 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -24.00 -1.00 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.