TREASURIES-Yields rise before 20-year auction

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday before the U.S. Treasury's sale of $23 billon in 20-year bonds in an auction that analysts say could see tepid demand, following a weak sale of 30-year bonds last week.

Twenty-year bonds have struggled to draw strong investor interest since their introduction in May 2020.

The bonds sold at a high yield of 2.10% at their last auction on Oct. 20 and a yield above this level may lead to new weakness in longer-dated debt.

“Look for a sell-off in 7-yr UST and longer if it cannot clear below 2.10%,” Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FHN Financial, said in a note.

Twenty-year bond yields have been trading above those offered on 30-year bonds US20US30=TWEB since Oct. 28 as they suffer from relatively lower demand.

The 20-year bond yields US20YT=RR were last at 2.09% while 30-year yields US30YT=RR were at 2.04%.

Benchmark 10-year yields US19YT=RR were last 1.64%. They have increased from a low of 1.42% last week before data showed that U.S. consumer prices posted their biggest gain in 31 years in October.

Investors are trying to gauge whether rising price pressures are becoming more entrenched, which could lead the Federal Reserve to hike rates faster than previously expected.

The wait to see whether U.S. President Joe Biden will keep Jerome Powell as head of the U.S. central bank for a second term, or elevate Fed Governor Lael Brainard to the post, is adding additional uncertainty to the outlook.

Brainard is seen as being moderately more dovish than Powell, and could be more likely to let inflation run hotter for longer before tightening policy. Biden said on Tuesday he will make a final decision in about four days on his nominee.

Data on Wednesday showed that U.S. homebuilding unexpectedly fell in October as activity remains constrained by shortages of materials as well as scarce land and labor.

November 17 Wednesday 9:10AM New York / 1410 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.045

0.0456

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.065

0.0659

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-183/256

0.5222

0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-164/256

0.872

-0.002

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-82/256

1.2671

0.000

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-12/256

1.52

0.000

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-148/256

1.6388

0.005

20-year bond US20YT=RR

94-148/256

2.0864

0.027

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-68/256

2.0421

0.024

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 24.75 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 20.50 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 10.50 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 4.50 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -21.25 -1.50

