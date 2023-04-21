TREASURIES-Yields rise as U.S. business activity jumps

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, April 21 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Friday after data showed that U.S. business activity accelerated in April and as investors waited on the Federal Reserve’s upcoming May meeting for more guidance on whether further interest rate hikes are likely.

U.S. business activity reached an 11-month high in April, which was at odds with growing signs that the economy was in danger of slipping into a recession as higher interest rates cool demand.

The jump in yields, however, was likely due to thin trading conditions, with the data unlikely to sway Fed policy, said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.

Benchmark 10-year yields, which are trading below those on shorter-dated debt, are continuing to show concerns about economic growth.

"The long-end is signaling that there is economic trouble up ahead, or current economic trouble," said Brien. "When there’s a bid for Treasuries, part of that bid is from enterprises or investors not deploying that money in the real world - not building a factory, not expanding a business. And so it's not just an opinion but it's also a function of the real-world activity."

Investors are evaluating whether the Fed is likely to continue to hike rates after an expected 25 basis point increase at its May 2-3 meeting as the U.S. central bank focuses on bringing down inflation, while the labor market also remains strong.

“It’s really above what the Fed says, how they portray the May hike, whether they mention explicitly that it’s the last one, or whether they keep the door open,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

Ten-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR were last at 3.570%, up 3 basis points on the day. Two-year yields US2YT=RR rose 2 basis points to 4.192%. The inversion in the yield curve between two year and 10-year yields US2US10=TWEB widened to minus 62 basis points.

Benchmark 10-year yields have risen from seven-month lows touched on April 6 as the banking sector appears to stabilize, following the collapse of two regional banks including Silicon Valley Bank in mid-March.

However, the 10-year yields have also failed to break above the 3.65% area, with investors wary to take large short positions in case new negative banking headlines emerge. Traders are also worried about whether the U.S. Congress will raise the debt ceiling in time to avoid a catastrophic default on U.S. debt.

“The market is still reluctant to be short, because that exposes them to asymmetric downside risk in the event of any bad headlines,” said Goldberg. “What we’ve seen is more buying on dips; when rates rise, we’ve seen investors come in and be more willing to be long Treasuries.”

One-month Treasury bill yields traded near six-month lows as investors seek out short-term debt that matures before the Treasury is expected to reach its debt limit.

Bills have been in demand on concerns about the safety of bank deposits as a result of recent banking stress.

But some investors want to avoid debt that will mature when there is a risk that the United States could hit its debt ceiling, which is seen as most likely to occur in late July or August.

The one-month bills US1MT=RR were last at 3.485%.

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

