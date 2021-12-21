TREASURIES-Yields rise as traders look past Omicron
By Ross Kerber
Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Tuesday as traders focused on optimistic economic conditions despite the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
The moves marked a reversal of sentiment from Monday, when the yield on the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR fell as far as 1.353%, the lowest since Dec. 3. In Tuesday trading the note was up 5.6 basis points at 1.4754%.
Investors seemed to be betting that Omicron's spread would not interrupt economic growth, said Tufts University economist Brian Bethune.
The message from the trading, he said, is that "Omicron is a threat, but it's not going to derail things."
Major U.S. stock indexes opened higher, contributing to risk-on sentiment.
Demand for a $20 billion auction of 20-year bonds in the early afternoon was "strong," according to a note from BMO Capital Markets analyst Ben Jeffery. That caused a slight pullback in yields just before the 10-year note was about to climb past 1.5% for the first time since Dec. 13.
That move still left higher a closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations. It was at 80 basis points, about a basis point more than Monday's close.
The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 4.5 basis points at 0.6746%.
December 21 Tuesday 1:23PM New York / 1823 GMT
Price
Current Yield %
Net Change (bps)
Three-month bills US3MT=RR
0.07
0.071
-0.005
Six-month bills US6MT=RR
0.165
0.1674
0.002
Two-year note US2YT=RR
99-170/256
0.6746
0.045
Three-year note US3YT=RR
100-32/256
0.9573
0.050
Five-year note US5YT=RR
100-28/256
1.2271
0.063
Seven-year note US7YT=RR
100-176/256
1.3957
0.060
10-year note US10YT=RR
99-20/256
1.4754
0.056
20-year bond US20YT=RR
101-80/256
1.9203
0.033
30-year bond US30YT=RR
99-176/256
1.8887
0.041
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps)
Net Change (bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread
23.50
0.00
U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread
18.50
0.00
U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread
10.75
0.25
U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread
7.25
1.00
U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread
-18.00
1.25
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Sonya Hepinstall)
((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))
