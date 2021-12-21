TREASURIES-Yields rise as traders look past Omicron

By Ross Kerber

Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Tuesday as traders focused on optimistic economic conditions despite the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The moves marked a reversal of sentiment from Monday, when the yield on the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR fell as far as 1.353%, the lowest since Dec. 3. In Tuesday trading the note was up 5.6 basis points at 1.4754%.

Investors seemed to be betting that Omicron's spread would not interrupt economic growth, said Tufts University economist Brian Bethune.

The message from the trading, he said, is that "Omicron is a threat, but it's not going to derail things."

Major U.S. stock indexes opened higher, contributing to risk-on sentiment.

Demand for a $20 billion auction of 20-year bonds in the early afternoon was "strong," according to a note from BMO Capital Markets analyst Ben Jeffery. That caused a slight pullback in yields just before the 10-year note was about to climb past 1.5% for the first time since Dec. 13.

That move still left higher a closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations. It was at 80 basis points, about a basis point more than Monday's close.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 4.5 basis points at 0.6746%.

December 21 Tuesday 1:23PM New York / 1823 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.07

0.071

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.165

0.1674

0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-170/256

0.6746

0.045

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-32/256

0.9573

0.050

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-28/256

1.2271

0.063

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-176/256

1.3957

0.060

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-20/256

1.4754

0.056

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-80/256

1.9203

0.033

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-176/256

1.8887

0.041

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 23.50 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 18.50 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 10.75 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.25 1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -18.00 1.25 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Sonya Hepinstall) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

