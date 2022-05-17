TREASURIES-Yields rise as strong retail sales calm recession fear

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after data showed that retail sales increased strongly in April, reducing fears that the American economy is likely to fall into recession as the Federal Reserve aggressively hikes interest rates.

Retail sales rose 0.9% last month. Data for March was revised higher to show sales advancing 1.4% instead of 0.5%, as previously reported. April's increase in retail sales, which reflected both strong demand and higher prices, was in line with economists' expectations.

The data “showed no sign that the consumer is cracking under the weight of inflation, higher interest rates or the lack of stimulus payments,” Jefferies economists Aneta Markowska and Thomas Simons said in a report.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit a 2-1/2-year high of 3.203% on May 9 as investors adjusted for the prospect of the Fed continuing to hike rates at a fast pace as it tackles soaring inflation.

But they have dipped in the past week as investors also worry that the rapid monetary tightening may strangle growth and send the economy into a downturn.

The 10-year yields US10YT=RR were last at 2.955%, up 7 basis points on the day.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year yields US2US10=TWEB flattened two basis points to 29 basis points.

May 17 Tuesday 11:20AM New York / 1520 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.0475

1.0649

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.5225

1.5556

0.029

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-177/256

2.663

0.095

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-186/256

2.8459

0.099

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-54/256

2.9222

0.102

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-100/256

2.9725

0.091

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-80/256

2.9549

0.076

20-year bond US20YT=RR

85-220/256

3.3604

0.054

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-184/256

3.1484

0.064

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 27.25 -0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 12.00 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.00 -1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.00 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -26.50 -1.00 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

