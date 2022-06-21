TREASURIES-Yields rise as stocks rally but recession fears linger

By Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as the risk-off mode which weighed on U.S. markets last week took a pause, lifting stocks as investors returned from a long holiday weekend.

U.S. government bond yields had declined on Friday after a volatile week in which they hit more than 10-year highs on expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes, and then fell on concerns about how these will affect growth.

Major Wall Street indexes fell for the third week in a row last week amid heightened volatility after the U.S. Federal Reserve's largest rate increase since 1994, but they climbed in a bear market rally on Tuesday.

"It feels like investors are selling Treasuries to pivot back into equities following a brutal sell-off over the past few weeks," said Steven Schweitzer, senior fixed-income portfolio manager with the Swarthmore Group.

Tuesday's gains in the S&P 500 .SPX, however, were likely to be short-lived, Capital Economics said, as the Fed’s tightening cycle still had a long way to go and because of expectations the U.S. economy would weaken.

Data on Tuesday showed that U.S. existing home sales tumbled to a two-year low in May, a sign that the housing market is losing speed amid high prices and rising mortgage rates.

Expectations of more big moves by the U.S. central bank as it seeks to counter inflation were also pushing yields up, with Fed funds futures traders on Tuesday pricing in an 85% chance of another 75 basis points hike in July. FEDWATCH

"My hunch is that traders are now inking in, as opposed to just penciling in, another 75 basis points rate (increase) in July," said Schweitzer.

Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said on Tuesday that an interest rate increase of 50 or 75 basis points at the U.S. central bank's next policy meeting in July seemed reasonable.

Two-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR, which are highly sensitive to interest rate moves, rose to 3.194% on Tuesday, from 3.166% on Friday.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR climbed to 3.303% from their 3.239% close at the end of last week.

The long end of the U.S. yield curve, however, could change course as investors continue to be cautious due to increasing concerns there will be a sharp economic slowdown.

Goldman Sachs now sees a 30% chance that the U.S. economy will tip into a recession over the next year, up from its previous forecast of 15%.

U.S. investment firm PIMCO said on Tuesday the outlook for bonds could improve due to rising recessionary concerns and after a sell-off that has hammered valuations.

A Fed determined to hike rates aggressively to fight inflation implies flatter yield curves, more recessionary fears and lower yields for longer-term Treasury debt, strategists at NatWest Markets said. "However, the volatility in markets is too much to have a strong directional view in the very near term," they said in a note.

The closely watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB climbed to 10.8 basis points on Tuesday, after inverting by 5 basis points last week.

An inversion in this part of the curve is seen as a reliable indicator that a recession is likely in one to two years.

June 21 Tuesday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.5525

1.5799

-0.013

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

2.3275

2.387

0.158

Two-year note US2YT=RR

98-178/256

3.1984

0.032

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-164/256

3.3579

0.017

Five-year note US5YT=RR

96-152/256

3.3792

0.039

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

96-14/256

3.3926

0.056

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-96/256

3.3073

0.068

20-year bond US20YT=RR

94-128/256

3.6408

0.096

30-year bond US30YT=RR

90-92/256

3.3904

0.096

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 40.00 -2.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 16.75 -1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.75 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -27.50 0.75 (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia: editing by Jonathan Oatis)

