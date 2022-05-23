TREASURIES-Yields rise as risk sentiment improves, Fed in focus

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as risk sentiment improved ahead of a busy week that will include minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting and new supply of short- and intermediate-dated debt.

Longer-dated yields have dropped from 3-1/2 year highs as sharp declines in stocks increased demand for the safe haven debt, and as investors worry that the Fed's aggressive plans to hike rates will tip the economy into a recession.

However, stock markets may be boosted this week by month-end demand for portfolio rebalancing, said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife Investment Management.

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, helped by a bounce back in growth and bank stocks. .N

A sharp drop in inflation expectations as measured by inflation-linked bonds will be in focus, as it may reflect growing confidence that the Fed's hawkish plans to reign in rising price pressures will ultimately prove effective.

"It is at least one part of the mosaic that the Fed looks at in trying to evaluate where inflation expectations are, and right now to see TIPS breakevens pull back, I think that may give them some ammunition to say that inflation expectations are somewhat well anchored, at least by that one measure," Lorizio said.

Breakeven rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) USBEI5Y=RR, a measure of expected average annual inflation for the next five years, were at 2.92% on Monday, after reaching a peak of 3.62% last month.

Minutes from the Fed's May meeting released on Wednesday are likely to show that the U.S. central bank remains committed to tightening policy at a rapid pace as it battles inflation that is rising at its fastest pace in four decades.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in 50 basis point rate increases for each of the Fed's June and July meetings, and a strong possibility of the same in September. The Fed's benchmark rate is expected to rise to 3.03% by March, from 0.83% now. FEDWATCH, USONFFE=

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will also speak on Tuesday. FED/DIARY

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were last up two basis points at 2.808%. Two-year note yields US2YT=RR gained one basis point to 2.595%.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB steepened one basis point to 21 basis points.

The yield curve could flatten if short- and intermediate-dated notes come under pressure as the Treasury Department sells $137 billion of the debt this week. This will include $47 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday, $48 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $42 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.

May 23 Monday 9:41AM New York / 1341 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.015

1.0316

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.475

1.5064

0.030

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-210/256

2.5953

0.012

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-2/256

2.7471

0.016

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-176/256

2.818

0.012

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-56/256

2.8398

0.018

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-148/256

2.8081

0.021

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-188/256

3.1999

0.020

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-72/256

3.0134

0.017

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 28.25 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.25 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 2.25 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.00 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -28.00 -0.50 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Will Dunham) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

