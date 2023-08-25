TREASURIES-Yields rise as Powell suggests rates to remain higher

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank may need to raise interest rates further to ensure inflation is contained at policymakers' 2% target.

Powell's remarks at the Fed's annual symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming balanced an outlook based on declines in the pace of price increases over the past year with the surprising strength of a resilient U.S. economy.

Powell said inflation remains too high and that the Fed is prepared to hold monetary policy at a restrictive level until policymakers are confident the pace of rising prices is on a sustainable path "toward our objective."

The message was more on the hawkish side and did not suggest a rate cut was likely in the near future, said Joe LaVorgna, chief U.S. economist at SMBC Nikko Securities in New York.

"While they're talking risk management, I just don't see anything that suggests that they're going to cut rates anytime soon," he said.

Powell's "finding the flexibility to hike more, not buying the flexibility necessarily to ease. It seems to me it's between hiking more and staying on hold rather than, ‘OK we're kind of where we need to be and policy is symmetrical'."

The market would like to know how long it will take for the Fed to declare victory in the battle to tame inflation and begin to cut interest rates.

Price expectations are anchored and real rates are positive, LaVorgna said, with his research showing inflation behaving as it did after World War II.

"The 1940s' inflation spike was mainly the result of a massive decline in aggregate supply, just like what happened during the Covid-19 pandemic," he said in a note after Powell spoke. "So inflation just might be transitory after all."

The bond market has increased bets that the fed funds rate at which banks lend money to each other overnight will stay higher for longer. The market previously ignored that message, pricing a Fed rate cut starting in December, but no longer.

Futures now bet the Fed's overnight lending rate will stay above 5% through June 2024, with 89 basis points of rate cuts to follow by year's end. The market in early August was betting on about 130 basis points of cuts by the end of 2024. FEDWATCH

In addition, the market is looking at a 19.5% probability that the Fed hikes rates in September, up from less than 10% earlier in the week. The likelihood that the Fed cuts rates in November has jumped to 45.7%, CME Group's FedWatch Tool shows.

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession barometer when shorter-term securities yield more than longer ones, was inverted at -78.9 basis points.

The yield on the 30-year bond US30YT=RR fell 0.6 basis points to 4.296%.

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger when the yield on shorter-dated securities is higher than longer ones, was inverted at -82.3 basis points.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.276%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.329%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade.

Aug. 25 Friday 11:16 a.m. New York / 1516 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.3225

5.4825

0.008

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.34

5.561

0.006

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-104/256

5.0757

0.057

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-248/256

4.7514

0.055

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-136/256

4.4599

0.054

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-180/256

4.3878

0.041

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-236/256

4.2571

0.022

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-56/256

4.5112

0.011

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-32/256

4.2964

-0.006

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

