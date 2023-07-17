TREASURIES-Yields rise as New York manufacturing activity holds steady

By Matt Tracy

July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday after data showed that New York manufacturing activity held steady in July after gaining last month.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR rose to 3.824%, from around 3.797% before the data. They are down from an eight-month high of 4.094% hit on July 7.

Interest rate sensitive two-year note yields US2YT=RR rose to 4.750%, from 4.725%. They are similarly down from 5.12% hit on July 6, their highest since June 2007.

The Empire State Manufacturing Survey's general business conditions index fell to 1.1 from 6.6 in June. It indicated that activity changed little in July at the same time as delivery times shortened and inventories declined steadily.

Just 29% of surveyed firms sounded off that conditions improved in July compared to June, while 27% said conditions had deteriorated.

At the same time, new orders edged higher while shipments increased and employment levels ticked up slightly from last month.

The survey results come as investors anticipate a small rate hike coming out of the U.S. Federal Reserve's next meeting on July 25-26.

"I think generally the Fed probably has one more hike to do in July," said Tom di Galoma, managing director and co-head of global rates trading at BTIG in New York.

"So I think that anytime the market sees better than expected news, all of a sudden people start thinking about what the Fed's going to do."

The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB stood at minus 93 basis points.

Several major economic data points on Tuesday will further clarify the Fed's remaining work needed to rein in inflation.

These include U.S. retail sales data for June set to be released at 8:30am ET, while the home builder confidence index for July is set for release at 10am.

July 17 Monday 10:22AM New York / 1422 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.26

5.4157

0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.255

5.4843

0.004

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-196/256

4.7509

0.000

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-104/256

4.3536

-0.005

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-218/256

4.033

0.000

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-232/256

3.9311

0.003

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-88/256

3.8244

0.004

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-124/256

3.9408

0.016

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 18.25 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.25 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.75 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 1.75 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -38.50 -0.50 (Reporting by Matt Tracy, Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((Matt.Tracy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.