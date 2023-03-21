TREASURIES-Yields rise as markets calm before Fed decision

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, March 21 (Reuters) - U.S Treasury yields gained on Tuesday as improving risk sentiment reduced safe-haven demand for the U.S. debt before the Federal Reserve will conclude its two-day meeting on Wednesday.

Investors stepped cautiously into bank stocks on Tuesday, emboldened by the rescue of Credit Suisse.

The U.S. banking system is stabilizing after strong actions from regulators, but further steps to protect bank depositors may be warranted if smaller institutions suffer deposit runs that threaten more contagion, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to tell bankers on Tuesday.

“It feels like the markets a little bit more comfortable with the global central banks being able to manage the regional bank issue in the U.S., and Credit Suisse in the case of the banking system, so there’s a little of relief from that perspective,” said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York.

Also, “we didn’t really see a large take-up in the dollar swap lines yesterday,” she added.

The Fed said on Sunday it had joined with the Bank of Canada, Bank of England, Bank of Japan, European Central Bank and Swiss National Bank in a coordinated action to enhance the provision of liquidity through the standing U.S. dollar swap line arrangements.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR have risen from a six-month low of 3.291% reached on Monday but remain well below their 15-year peak of 4.338% reached on Oct. 21. They were last at 3.585%.

Interest rate-sensitive two-year yields US2YT=RR rose to 4.156% and are also up from a six-month low of 3.635% on Monday, but are sharply below the almost 16-year high of 5.084% hit on March 8.

The closely watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB remains deeply inverted at minus 58 basis points, a level that still indicates a looming recession, though it remains off its extreme levels of minus 111 basis points reached on March 8.

The next major focus will be the Fed’s interest rate decision on Wednesday, when many investors expect the U.S. central bank to hike rates by an additional 25 basis points but also indicate that further rate decisions will be data-dependent. FEDWATCH

Markets will also key in on new rate projections in the so-called “dot plot” to see how Fed officials are balancing the need to reign in still high inflation against the risk higher rates may pose to the banking sector.

“It’s a little bit tricky given that inflation prints thus far show that there aren’t really any steady signs of disinflation ... they probably have to stick to their plan so that they sound credible on not just the policy front but also on the regulatory front that they have the tools in place to be able to handle the issues with the regional banks,” said Rajappa.

The Treasury Department will sell $12 billion in 20-year bonds on Tuesday and $15 billion in 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday.

March 21 Tuesday 9:23AM New York / 1323 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.6925

4.8154

0.195

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.695

4.8893

0.128

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-221/256

4.1559

0.232

Three-year note US3YT=RR

101-204/256

3.9795

0.199

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-62/256

3.722

0.152

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-240/256

3.6808

0.125

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-76/256

3.5847

0.108

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-184/256

3.8952

0.062

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-40/256

3.7276

0.066

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 26.00 1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.25 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.50 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.50 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -44.75 0.75 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

